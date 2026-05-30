Senior Congress Leader KP Dhanapalan Passes Away At 76; Kerala CM Satheesan Condoles
Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan condoled KP Dhanapalan's demise and recalled his contributions to the Congress and public life.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 11:29 AM IST
Kochi: Congress leader and Former member of Parliament KP Dhanapalan passed away on Saturday while he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in North Paravur in a critical condition. His body has been kept at a private hospital in Paravur. He was 76 years old.
He had participated in the felicitation ceremony of VD Satheesan held in Paravur a few days ago. His health condition deteriorated on Friday, and he was admitted to the hospital.
A prominent Congress leader from Ernakulam district, Dhanapalan stepped into politics through the Congress student organisation KSU. He served as the North Paravur Municipal Chairman from 1979 to 1984 and as the North Paravur Municipal Councillor from 1995 to 2000.
Dhanapalan was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Chalakudy constituency in 2009. He contested from Thrissur in the 2014 parliamentary elections, but lost.
During his years-long political career, he had also served as a councillor of the North Paravur municipality, chairman of Milma and a member of the board of directors of local Gramin Bank. Dhanapalan was regarded as a close associate of former Defence Minister A K Antony.
Chief Minister V D Satheesan condoled his demise and recalled his contributions to the Congress and public life.
"His gentle approach, calm demeanour and fighting spirit that never weakened even in difficult situations defined K P Dhanapalan. He was a committed Congressman and a political personality who never caused pain to the party even through a single word," Satheesan said.
He described Dhanapalan as one of the principal faces of the Congress in Ernakulam district and said party workers and leaders could always approach him for guidance and solutions.
The CM further said Dhanapalan left a distinct mark in parliamentary politics and that his demise was a personal loss. "I have lost an elder brother. He stood by me as a source of strength during every challenging phase," Satheesan added in his condolence message.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed his condolences over the death of Dhanapalan, referring to him as "the unluckiest politician" who dedicatedly served his constituency.
In a social media post on X, Shashi said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of my former Lok Sabha colleague (2009-14) KP Dhanabalan. He was the unluckiest politician in my experience, devotedly cultivated his constituency, but was moved from it in the 2014 elections to accommodate a senior colleague, whose seat he was instead asked to fight."
Deeply saddened by the passing of my former Lok Sabha colleague (2009-14) KP Dhanabalan. He was the unluckiest politician in my experience — devotedly cultivated his constituency, but was moved from it in the 2014 elections to accommodate a senior colleague, whose seat he was… pic.twitter.com/Ag3V1Gk8MX— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 30, 2026
"Both lost in the 2014 rout, but he always believed he could have held his own seat. Never again held public office. Decent, hard-working and a man of integrity, he will be much missed," he added.
Kerala's Home and Vigilance Minister, Ramesh Chennithala, expressed sorrow over Dhanapalan's death and offered his condolences to the family.
"Deeply saddened by the passing of K.P. Dhanapalan. Our deep political friendship dates back to our KSU & Youth Congress days. As a colleague during my tenure as KPCC President, his support was invaluable," Chennithala said.
Deeply saddened by the passing of K.P. Dhanapalan. Our deep political friendship dates back to our KSU & Youth Congress days. As a colleague during my tenure as KPCC President, his support was invaluable. A dedicated MP from Chalakudy & DCC President, his calm and gentle nature… pic.twitter.com/nBxBTYRfPm— Ramesh Chennithala (@chennithala) May 30, 2026
"A dedicated MP from Chalakudy & DCC President, his calm and gentle nature will always be remembered. A profound personal loss. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Prayers", he added.
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