ETV Bharat / state

Senior Congress Leader KP Dhanapalan Passes Away At 76; Kerala CM Satheesan Condoles

Kochi: Congress leader and Former member of Parliament KP Dhanapalan passed away on Saturday while he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in North Paravur in a critical condition. His body has been kept at a private hospital in Paravur. He was 76 years old.

He had participated in the felicitation ceremony of VD Satheesan held in Paravur a few days ago. His health condition deteriorated on Friday, and he was admitted to the hospital.

A prominent Congress leader from Ernakulam district, Dhanapalan stepped into politics through the Congress student organisation KSU. He served as the North Paravur Municipal Chairman from 1979 to 1984 and as the North Paravur Municipal Councillor from 1995 to 2000.

Dhanapalan was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Chalakudy constituency in 2009. He contested from Thrissur in the 2014 parliamentary elections, but lost.

During his years-long political career, he had also served as a councillor of the North Paravur municipality, chairman of Milma and a member of the board of directors of local Gramin Bank. Dhanapalan was regarded as a close associate of former Defence Minister A K Antony.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan condoled his demise and recalled his contributions to the Congress and public life.

"His gentle approach, calm demeanour and fighting spirit that never weakened even in difficult situations defined K P Dhanapalan. He was a committed Congressman and a political personality who never caused pain to the party even through a single word," Satheesan said.