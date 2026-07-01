ETV Bharat / state

Former Kerala MLA P A Madhavan, Injured In Accident Just Before Elections, Passes Away

Senior Congress leader P A Madhavan passed away in Kerala on June 30 ( ETV Bharat )

Thrissur: Senior Congress leader and former MLA from Manalur constituency in Kerala, P A Madhavan, passed away while undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in a road accident recently.

According to sources, he died at Renai Medicity Hospital in Ernakulam on Tuesday.

His mortal remains will be brought to his hometown, Thrissur, after post-mortem.

First, there will be a public homage at the Thrissur District Congress Committee office, after which his body will be taken to his residence in Mundur.

Family members said that details, including the cremation time, will be announced later.

He was the people's representative of the Manalur constituency from 2011 to 2016.

He had served as district panchayat opposition leader, DCC president and Thrissur district president of Youth Congress.

Currently, he is a member of the KPCC executive committee.