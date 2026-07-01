Former Kerala MLA P A Madhavan, Injured In Accident Just Before Elections, Passes Away
The senior Congress leader was seriously injured in a car accident near his house in Mundur in February.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
Thrissur: Senior Congress leader and former MLA from Manalur constituency in Kerala, P A Madhavan, passed away while undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in a road accident recently.
According to sources, he died at Renai Medicity Hospital in Ernakulam on Tuesday.
His mortal remains will be brought to his hometown, Thrissur, after post-mortem.
First, there will be a public homage at the Thrissur District Congress Committee office, after which his body will be taken to his residence in Mundur.
Family members said that details, including the cremation time, will be announced later.
He was the people's representative of the Manalur constituency from 2011 to 2016.
He had served as district panchayat opposition leader, DCC president and Thrissur district president of Youth Congress.
Currently, he is a member of the KPCC executive committee.
P A Madhavan was seriously injured in a car accident near his house in Mundur in February.
The police had seized the car involved in the incident, which did not stop after the collision. A resident of Trithala in Palakkad district was arrested in connection with the incident.
Madhavan held various positions in the Indian Youth Congress, including Youth Congress block president (1968–1969), district secretary (1969–1972), district general secretary (1972–1977) and district president (1977–1980).
He was an All India Congress Committee member from 2005 to 2012, District Congress Committee president from 2016 to 2017, vice-president of the District Congress Committee from 2006 to 2011, and general secretary of the District Congress Committee from 1980 to 2006.
He served as District Panchayat Opposition Leader (2000–2005) and was the director of Sitaram Spinning and Weaving Mills (1980–1983), chairman of Mala Co-operative Spinning Mills (1996–2002), and District President of the Fish Sales Workers' Co-operative Society, Thrissur, since 1994.
Currently, he is the president of the Kerala branch of the National Textile Corporation Show-room Employees, Kerala Lakshmi Mills Pullazhi Employees' Union, Railway Goods-Shed Workers' Union, Thrissur Municipal Corporation Electricity Employees' Union, KSEB Workers' Union, and Pharmaceutical Corporation Employees' Union.
Meanwhile, an investigation is underway on a complaint filed by the family, raising suspicions about the accident that occurred just before the elections.
He is survived by his wife Savitri, children Samod and Sameer and daughter-in-laws Harsha and Aishwarya Lakshmi.
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