ETV Bharat / state

Senior Citizen Couple Held Hostage for Five Days in Jaipur, Four Arrested for Extorting ₹48 Lakh

Jaipur: Four members of an inter-state gang were arrested by Jaipur police for reportedly abducting and kidnapping an elderly couple and keeping them captive for five days in exchange for nearly ₹48 lakh ransom, officials said on Tuesday.

The money amounting to ₹44.50 lakh, the weapon used during the abduction, along with the vehicle that the kidnappers used, was seized by the police. According to investigations, it has been found that the gang had a record of carrying out such operations in several states of the country.

Jaipur (West) DCP Prashant Kiran said the issue was brought to the authorities' notice on May 12, when Vijayalakshmi and her husband, Sanjoy Gupta, filed a report at Bhankrota police station. The couple had placed an advertisement online about selling their property located in Vaishali Nagar.

As per the police, the mastermind behind the gang had approached the couple using the pseudonym of Akhil Agarwal. He claimed to be an investor in Dubai who is interested in purchasing the plot of land from them.