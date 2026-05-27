Senior Citizen Couple Held Hostage for Five Days in Jaipur, Four Arrested for Extorting ₹48 Lakh
As per the police, the mastermind behind the gang had approached the couple using the pseudonym of Akhil Agarwal.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 3:52 AM IST
Jaipur: Four members of an inter-state gang were arrested by Jaipur police for reportedly abducting and kidnapping an elderly couple and keeping them captive for five days in exchange for nearly ₹48 lakh ransom, officials said on Tuesday.
The money amounting to ₹44.50 lakh, the weapon used during the abduction, along with the vehicle that the kidnappers used, was seized by the police. According to investigations, it has been found that the gang had a record of carrying out such operations in several states of the country.
Jaipur (West) DCP Prashant Kiran said the issue was brought to the authorities' notice on May 12, when Vijayalakshmi and her husband, Sanjoy Gupta, filed a report at Bhankrota police station. The couple had placed an advertisement online about selling their property located in Vaishali Nagar.
As per the police, the mastermind behind the gang had approached the couple using the pseudonym of Akhil Agarwal. He claimed to be an investor in Dubai who is interested in purchasing the plot of land from them.
He came over to meet them at their residence on the morning of May 2, made them enter his vehicle by telling them about the transaction details, and later took them to a building in Chauradia City. Once they were there, the accused, along with four or five of his colleagues, pulled out a gun and threatened them, demanding the ransom money along with the stripping off of all immediate belongings of the couple. Over the next five days, they were made to arrange a ransom amounting to Rs. 47.90 lakh through instalments.
They were tortured into calling their family members and friends to raise money for them, and even signing blank cheques for withdrawing money from the bank. Once the money was collected, they put them on planes leaving from Jaipur airport and made them reach Delhi and Ahmedabad.
CCTV footage from the vicinity of the crime scene was scrutinised to trace the culprits. Law enforcers sent out different enforcement agencies to Udaipur and Bihar for raid operations, which led to the capture of Nikhil Tiwari, the mastermind behind the crime, who used different names such as Mohit Tiwari, Gurpreet Singh, and Akhil Agarwal.
His partners in crime, Usman Ghani, Waseem Akhtar, and Akhil Kumar Mahariwala, were also captured from both Udaipur and Bihar. Tiwari, according to the authorities, is an extremely manipulative man who kept his true identity hidden even from his partners in crime and had several cell phone numbers. Investigation is ongoing as law enforcers collect information regarding the activities of the criminal gang in other states.