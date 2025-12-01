ETV Bharat / state

Senior BJP Leader, Former Minister Prem Kumar Files Nomination For Speaker Of Bihar Assembly

Patna: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Monday officially proposed the name of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former minister Prem Kumar for the post of the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Prem filed his nomination papers for election to the post of Speaker slated on Tuesday. Prem (70) is one of the few MLAs of the state who has been elected in nine consecutive elections and represents the Gaya Town Assembly constituency. He became an MLA for the first time in 1990 and kept getting re-elected.

He holds a PhD from the Magadh University, and has established himself as one of the senior leaders of the Extremely Backward Castes (EBCs).

Deputy chief ministers and BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Janata Dal United (JDU) leader and parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) legislator and public health engineering minister Sanjay Kumar Singh, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) MLA Madhaw Anand proposed Prem’s name for the post of Speaker the nomination papers for which were submitted to Assembly secretary Khyati Singh.

Prem’s election is a foregone conclusion as the NDA has returned to power with a massive mandate of 202 seats in the 243-member House, and the Opposition parties with 41 seats are in no position to pose any worthwhile challenge to it.

However, the nomination for the Speaker’s post also reveals that the BJP, which emerged as the largest party with 89 seats in the Assembly, has been able to extract its pound of flesh from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JDU, which is in second position with 85 seats. The saffron party also made Nitish part with the Home Department for the first time since he became the chief minister.

The Speaker’s post assumes more importance in Assemblies where there are more than one large party and different power centres. A Speaker is not only the custodian of the House, but also its controller, disciplining and business authority. He possesses the tie-breaker vote.