Senior BJP Leader, Former Minister Prem Kumar Files Nomination For Speaker Of Bihar Assembly
Prem Kumar's election is a foregone conclusion as the NDA has returned to power in the state with an overwhelming majority.
By Dev Raj
Published : December 1, 2025 at 5:30 PM IST
Patna: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Monday officially proposed the name of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former minister Prem Kumar for the post of the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.
Prem filed his nomination papers for election to the post of Speaker slated on Tuesday. Prem (70) is one of the few MLAs of the state who has been elected in nine consecutive elections and represents the Gaya Town Assembly constituency. He became an MLA for the first time in 1990 and kept getting re-elected.
He holds a PhD from the Magadh University, and has established himself as one of the senior leaders of the Extremely Backward Castes (EBCs).
Deputy chief ministers and BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Janata Dal United (JDU) leader and parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) legislator and public health engineering minister Sanjay Kumar Singh, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) MLA Madhaw Anand proposed Prem’s name for the post of Speaker the nomination papers for which were submitted to Assembly secretary Khyati Singh.
Prem’s election is a foregone conclusion as the NDA has returned to power with a massive mandate of 202 seats in the 243-member House, and the Opposition parties with 41 seats are in no position to pose any worthwhile challenge to it.
However, the nomination for the Speaker’s post also reveals that the BJP, which emerged as the largest party with 89 seats in the Assembly, has been able to extract its pound of flesh from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JDU, which is in second position with 85 seats. The saffron party also made Nitish part with the Home Department for the first time since he became the chief minister.
The Speaker’s post assumes more importance in Assemblies where there are more than one large party and different power centres. A Speaker is not only the custodian of the House, but also its controller, disciplining and business authority. He possesses the tie-breaker vote.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Prem talked about taking everybody together, while running the Assembly, and stressed training of the education of over 100 MLAs who have been elected for the first time.
“I will run the House as per the ‘rules of procedure and conduct of business’ while taking everybody into confidence. A large number of the members are first time MLAs and we will conduct a workshop for them so that they could learn about the functioning of the Assembly, including the Question Hour, Zero Hour, starred and unstarred questions, short-notice questions and other things,” Prem said.
Speaking further, he asserted that the MLAs need to learn to ask relevant questions pertaining to their respective constituencies, districts, and the state.
Once the Assembly session resumes on Tuesday morning, the six legislators who were absent would be administered oath and then pro-tem speaker Narendra Narayan Yadav would inform the House about the nomination of Prem for the Speaker’s post.
Chances are that Prem would be unanimously elected, following which Nitish and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who is expected to be the leader of Opposition in the House, would escort him to the Speaker’s chair.
As per the norm, the new Speaker will address the MLAs and ministers after taking charge, and then proceed with the functioning of the Assembly.
