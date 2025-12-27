ETV Bharat / state

Send These 'Braves' To Borders, Not After Kashmiri Shawl Sellers: MLA Sajad Lone In Srinagar

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) chairman and Handwara MLA Sajad Lone on Saturday warned that rising incidents of harassment of Kashmiris in different parts of the country were eroding the foundations of national integration and should be treated as a matter of national security rather than routine law and order problems.

While addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Lone said: "If in our own country we are subjected to this kind of behaviour, then one has to ask a painful question, what is our status in this country? I decided to speak out after families from my constituency approached me with disturbing accounts of harassment faced by their relatives outside Jammu and Kashmir."

Lone said migration from Kashmir for work was not a recent phenomenon and had been ongoing for decades. In districts like Kupwara, he said, between 25 and 35 percent of the male population had been living and working in other parts of India for the past 50 to 60 years.

"These people were ambassadors of integration. What even 10,000 or 20,000 soldiers could not achieve, these ordinary citizens were achieving every day," Lone said while accompanied by senior party leaders, including Vice President Abdul Gani Vakil and Chief Spokesperson Advocate Bashir Ahmed Dar.

Calling recent official responses inadequate, Lone said a few arrests could not address the scale of the problem. "Arresting two individuals when there are hundreds or thousands of incidents is like a drop in the ocean. The issue should not be trivialized," he said.

Referring to the long conflict in Jammu and Kashmir since 1989, Lone warned that alienating ordinary working Kashmiris would deepen mistrust. "There has been conflict, there has been bloodshed and there have been graves. At such a time, dismantling bridges of integration is extremely dangerous,” he said.

Lone urged the Union government to act decisively against those targeting Kashmiris, questioning the selective use of stringent laws. “If a Kashmiri child can be booked under UAPA merely for liking a Facebook post, what stops the Government of India from booking these rogues and thugs under UAPA or PSA?” he asked.