ETV Bharat / state

Shiv Sena's Woman Corporator Booked For Assaulting Man Over Facebook Comment; Her 2 Aides Held

Palghar: Police on Tuesday registered a case against a woman Shiv Sena corporator at Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district and arrested her two associates for allegedly assaulting a man over his comment on a social media platform, officials said.

The case against Hemlata Singh, a corporator of the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC), was registered at the Tulinj police station. Singh represents ward number 18 in Nalasopara.

The incident occurred over an objectionable comment posted on Facebook by the victim, identified as Dharmendra Vishwakarma, police said.

In his complaint, Vishwakarma said he was called at a hotel by a man named Arjun Dubey. When Vishwakarma arrived at the spot, corporator Hemlata Singh along with her associate Amrish confronted him. They pushed and slapped him, and beat him up with bamboo sticks, the FIR said.

It also alleged that during the assault, the victim's gold chain was snatched and his smartphone valued around Rs 20,000 was stolen.