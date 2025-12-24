ETV Bharat / state

Uddhav And Raj Unite For BMC Elections 2026 As Sena (UBT)-MNS Forge Alliance For 'Marathi Pride'

Mumbai: An alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the January 15 Mumbai municipal corporation elections took shape on Wednesday, as after 20 years, the warring cousins -- Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray-- united for the cause of "Marathi manoos" in Maharashtra.

The two leaders made this significant announcement at an event at Hotel Blue Sea in Worli, a neutral ground instead of the Sena Bhavan (for Uddhav) or Shivaji Park (for Raj).

Below the stage, three photographs were placed, of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Prabhodhankar Thackeray (Father of Balasaheb Thackeray) and SS founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

The two brothers, their families and Sanjay Raut, spokesperson and Member of Parliament of SS (UBT), offered their obeisance and moved on to the stage. The seating was strategic, with Raut in proximity to Uddhav, while Raj sat a few inches away.

Earlier today, Raut said the two leaders will come together today to announce an electoral alliance. "This is a moment of joy for Maharashtra and the Marathi people. Balasaheb Thackeray founded Shiv Sena for the sons of the soil here. For 20 years, the Thackeray brothers were not together, and Maharashtra had to suffer a lot. Now, to teach the BJP a lesson, to stop the loot that's going on in Mumbai, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray have come together. We will contest elections together in 10 Municipal Corporations of Mumbai," he said.

On Tuesday, Raut, in a post on X, shared a picture of Uddhav and Raj, with the caption "tomorrow at 12 pm".