Uddhav And Raj Unite For BMC Elections 2026 As Sena (UBT)-MNS Forge Alliance For 'Marathi Pride'
The two leaders announced the alliance at a hotel in Worli, a neutral ground for both leaders.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 12:47 PM IST
Mumbai: An alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the January 15 Mumbai municipal corporation elections took shape on Wednesday, as after 20 years, the warring cousins -- Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray-- united for the cause of "Marathi manoos" in Maharashtra.
The two leaders made this significant announcement at an event at Hotel Blue Sea in Worli, a neutral ground instead of the Sena Bhavan (for Uddhav) or Shivaji Park (for Raj).
Below the stage, three photographs were placed, of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Prabhodhankar Thackeray (Father of Balasaheb Thackeray) and SS founder Balasaheb Thackeray.
The two brothers, their families and Sanjay Raut, spokesperson and Member of Parliament of SS (UBT), offered their obeisance and moved on to the stage. The seating was strategic, with Raut in proximity to Uddhav, while Raj sat a few inches away.
Earlier today, Raut said the two leaders will come together today to announce an electoral alliance. "This is a moment of joy for Maharashtra and the Marathi people. Balasaheb Thackeray founded Shiv Sena for the sons of the soil here. For 20 years, the Thackeray brothers were not together, and Maharashtra had to suffer a lot. Now, to teach the BJP a lesson, to stop the loot that's going on in Mumbai, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray have come together. We will contest elections together in 10 Municipal Corporations of Mumbai," he said.
On Tuesday, Raut, in a post on X, shared a picture of Uddhav and Raj, with the caption "tomorrow at 12 pm".
The same day, Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Shashikant Shinde said his party was in talks with Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS for a tie-up to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Shinde said discussions were being held to bring on board all parties opposed to the BJP to put up a united fight against the lead partner in the ruling Mahayuti coalition. Asked if the ruling NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will align with his party for the Pune civic body polls, the former state minister maintained that the NCP (SP) has authorised its local units to take a call on the issue taking into account the prevailing political situation.
To a query whether the Congress will be a part of the alliance that the NCP (SP) is trying to forge for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) polls, Shinde pointed out that the Grand Old Party is already a constituent of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).
The MVA consists of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP). MNS is not a part of the MVA, but it is being wooed by Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) for a tie-up for the upcoming civic polls.
As many as 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur and Nashik, will go to polls on January 15 and results will be announced the next day.