6 Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs Who Joined Shinde-Led Party Meet Shah, Get Central Aid Promise
According to a Shiv Sena statement in Mumbai, meeting focused on expediting pending development projects in the constituencies represented by the six Lok Sabha members.
By PTI
Published : July 15, 2026 at 9:22 AM IST
Mumbai: Six Lok Sabha MPs of the Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT), who joined the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra last month, on Tuesday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah who assured them of full support from the Centre for development works in their constituencies, said the ruling outfit.
The Members of Parliament (MPs) met Shah, a senior BJP leader, in New Delhi under the leadership of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, three weeks after switching sides. Shiv Sena parliamentary party leader Shrikant Shinde, the son of Eknath Shinde, was also present at the meeting.
According to a Shiv Sena statement in Mumbai, the meeting focused on expediting pending development projects in the constituencies represented by the six Lok Sabha members. The MPs sought faster clearance and implementation of projects under the Centre's jurisdiction, besides requesting financial assistance and support for infrastructure development in their respective constituencies in the state, said the party.
The statement said Shah welcomed the MPs and assured them that there would be no shortage of central assistance, including funds, for welfare schemes and development projects in their constituencies.
Six of the nine Lok Sabha MPs of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party -- Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal), Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North East), Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar (Hingoli), Omprakash Rajenimbalkar (Dharashiv) and Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi) -- joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena on June 22. The Shiv Sena is a key constituent of the BJP-led ruling Mahayuti coalition in the state.
Also Read: