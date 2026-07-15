ETV Bharat / state

6 Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs Who Joined Shinde-Led Party Meet Shah, Get Central Aid Promise

Mumbai: Six Lok Sabha MPs of the Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT), who joined the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra last month, on Tuesday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah who assured them of full support from the Centre for development works in their constituencies, said the ruling outfit.

The Members of Parliament (MPs) met Shah, a senior BJP leader, in New Delhi under the leadership of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, three weeks after switching sides. Shiv Sena parliamentary party leader Shrikant Shinde, the son of Eknath Shinde, was also present at the meeting.

According to a Shiv Sena statement in Mumbai, the meeting focused on expediting pending development projects in the constituencies represented by the six Lok Sabha members. The MPs sought faster clearance and implementation of projects under the Centre's jurisdiction, besides requesting financial assistance and support for infrastructure development in their respective constituencies in the state, said the party.