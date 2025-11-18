ETV Bharat / state

Semicon Surge: India’s Race To Build A Full-Stack Semiconductor Ecosystem

By Dr. Anubha Jain

Bengaluru: India today processes nearly 1 billion digital transactions a day. Just three months ago, UPI alone was handling 640 million transactions daily, making it the largest single digital payments platform in the world. With 46% of global digital transactions happening in India, the country has emerged as a digital powerhouse. In the last decade, the cost of data has plunged from ₹270 per GB in 2014 to just ₹7 today—a testament to how rapidly India is advancing on the digital front.” Stated by Dr Veerappan V., Co-Founder and President, Tessolve Semiconductor, as a keynote speaker in the session “Semiconductor Manufacturing and Ecosystem Development” at the Bengaluru Tech Summit-2025 in Bengaluru today.

Dr Veerappan further said that India today has a strong and mature digital-transaction infrastructure, but at the core of everything lies a chip, an integrated circuit without which nothing functions. While India does not yet manufacture commercial chips and imports almost all of them, the landscape has shifted significantly in the last three years. Until recently, India’s presence in the global semiconductor industry was minimal, with only 0.04% PCB manufacturing happening domestically. However, with the launch of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), the country has made remarkable progress. India’s first commercial chip is expected by 2027, even as we continue to import most passive components. The government is now actively encouraging global and domestic players to build in India, shaping policies to drive growth in the semiconductor ecosystem. India already contributes to 30% of global chip design, hosting some of the world’s largest design centres. The momentum is strong: the $30-billion semiconductor market in India is projected to reach $100 billion by 2030, while the electronics market is expected to grow from $150 billion today to $400 billion by 2030, he noted.

The session featured Vyshali Sagar, Government Relations, Policy and Public Affairs Lead at Micron India, and Paul Ilanghovan T., Head of Operations at Kaynes Semicon Pvt. Ltd. The discussion was moderated by Ashok Chandak, President of IESA.

Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 (ETV Bharat)

Paul Ilanghovan T. noted that setting up a semiconductor unit in India remains challenging due to the absence of capital equipment manufacturers and the limited availability of consumables and raw materials. Since the launch of ISM, however, a few raw-material companies have begun establishing operations in India. He added that the country still lacks sufficiently skilled talent for semiconductor manufacturing, prompting companies to source expertise from across the globe. Over the next three to five years, several companies are set to establish equipment manufacturing units in India, a strong positive sign for the sector. Many global players have already opened offices in the country. While full readiness may not be immediate, the ecosystem is expected to mature significantly within this 3–5-year horizon, he added.

The panellists emphasized that in the next few years, India will also build a strong talent pool. Vyshali Sagar highlighted four critical elements required to build a strong semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem. First, robust policy support is essential, involving coordinated action from both central and state governments. Second, India must plan capacity beyond the current scale to meet future demand. Third, cost competitiveness and talent development are vital, with the skilling ecosystem needing to keep pace with industry requirements. Finally, she stressed the importance of deep collaboration across infrastructure, policy, demand, and supply chains. She added that all these efforts must ultimately be delivered with, and enabled by, AI.

Dr Veerappan V., in an interview with ETV Bharat at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025, discussed semiconductor and ecosystem development.