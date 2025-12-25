ETV Bharat / state

Selim Ahmed Hides Behind Selim Jokerwala To Bring Smiles, Earn A Humble Living

He earns a meagre amount to sustain himself. Salim Jokerwala is constantly delivering a message to the people to uphold the spirit of quiet co-existence in Kolkata from the time of Durga Puja to Eid to Christmas. This is the tradition of this multi-cultural and multi-ethnicity metropolis, he says.

Selim has been doing this for 33 years without a stop. Breaking the barriers of religion, he is presenting himself as a Santa Claus in front of the common people during Christmas.

Kolkata: Selim Ahmed becomes Selim Jokerwala to bring smiles to children's faces. Making people laugh is his job. Selim likes doing this work. The 50-year old hides his sorrows as he dresses sometimes as a fat man and at others as a Liliput. And when Christmas comes, Selim becomes Santa Claus dressed in a red suit and hat.

Selim Ahmed lives in a small house on Bedford Lane in a crowded alley in central Kolkata. He started this profession in 1992. Coming from a lower-middle-class family, he did not have the means for a comfortable sailing and went through a stormy life intermittently. The family runs on a small income from Selim's work.

A few years ago, he saw his sister dying in front of his eyes. And on the day his sister died, Selim was booked for a performance that he had to attend. So, mourning his sister's death, he pressed a stone to his chest and accompanied his nephew to work. Despite the ups and downs of his mind, he brought smiles to everyone's faces at the function.

Selim Ahmed (ETV Bharat)

His two sons are now helping him in this profession. But it is not like he earns much. Despite this, there is no despair in Selim's voice.

Selim Ahmed says that his first job was to decorate a showroom. There, he used to dress up as Santa Claus to charm prospective customers. Seeing the smiles and happy faces of people, he stood there dressed as a clown. People who knew him called him not Selim Ahmed, but Selim Jokerwala. He likes to be addressed as a Jokerwala.

Selim delivers the message of harmony. He says, “In our country, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians are all equals, brothers. We have never thought in terms of religion. The greatest religion is humanity, and there is nothing greater than that. Humanity came first, then religion. No religion ever teaches hatred. My job is to make people laugh. I know how to put a smile on everyone's face."