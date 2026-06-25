ETV Bharat / state

Selfie Attempt Turns Fatal: Five Including Four Women Of A Family Drown In Cauvery River In Karnataka

Mandya: At least five people, including four women from the same family, drowned in Cauvery river near Muttathi, a famous tourist spot in Karnataka's Mandya district, on Wednesday evening. The victims were swept away by the strong current while clicking photographs near the river, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Vijayamma (52), her daughter Priyanka, Shwetha (38), her daughter Chaitra (20), all residents of Jagadapura village in Channapatna taluk, and Mahesh (30), the driver of the car who had accompanied them from Bengaluru.

According to police, the family had come to Kabbalu temple for a Beegara Oota and offered prayers there. They later visited Muttathi spot in Malavalli taluk and also had darshan before heading towards Cauvery river. Later, while clicking a selfie near the river, four women accidentally slipped and fell into the river. Driver Mahesh, who tried to save them, also drowned and died.

Superintendent of Police VJ Shobha Rani said, "The group moved close to the river to take photographs thinking that the water level is low. Within a moment, Vijayamma slipped into the river first. As other family members rushed to rescue her, they too lost their footing and were caught in the strong current. The river current swept away the four women. Mahesh then jumped into the river in an attempt to save them but he also drowned."