Selfie Attempt Turns Fatal: Five Including Four Women Of A Family Drown In Cauvery River In Karnataka
A family outing to a famous tourist destination in Mandya ended in tragedy after five persons, including four of a family, drowned in Cauvery river.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
Mandya: At least five people, including four women from the same family, drowned in Cauvery river near Muttathi, a famous tourist spot in Karnataka's Mandya district, on Wednesday evening. The victims were swept away by the strong current while clicking photographs near the river, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Vijayamma (52), her daughter Priyanka, Shwetha (38), her daughter Chaitra (20), all residents of Jagadapura village in Channapatna taluk, and Mahesh (30), the driver of the car who had accompanied them from Bengaluru.
According to police, the family had come to Kabbalu temple for a Beegara Oota and offered prayers there. They later visited Muttathi spot in Malavalli taluk and also had darshan before heading towards Cauvery river. Later, while clicking a selfie near the river, four women accidentally slipped and fell into the river. Driver Mahesh, who tried to save them, also drowned and died.
Superintendent of Police VJ Shobha Rani said, "The group moved close to the river to take photographs thinking that the water level is low. Within a moment, Vijayamma slipped into the river first. As other family members rushed to rescue her, they too lost their footing and were caught in the strong current. The river current swept away the four women. Mahesh then jumped into the river in an attempt to save them but he also drowned."
Soon, local authorities launched a rescue operation with the help of swimmers, who fished out all five bodies from the river at around 7 PM. The bodies were shifted to a hospital for postmortem examination and will later be handed over to the families, police said.
Mandya Deputy Commissioner Kumar, SP Shobha Rani, Deputy SP Yashwanth Kumar and other officials visited the spot and inspected the area. CHC Govardhan, Mohan Kumar, Prashant Kumar and women police personnel Geetha Anjal were also present during the investigation.
A case has been registered at Halaguru Police Station and further probe is underway, SP Shobha Rani said.