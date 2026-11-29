Self-Taught Bengal Artist Takes Traditional 'Alpana' To National Stage, Wins Gold
Pampa Kundu said she aspires to further advance this art form, with the goal of bringing this traditional Bengali folk art to a wider audience.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 9:31 PM IST
Bankura: Driven by her creativity and sheer dedication, Pampa Kundu, a self-taught artist of the traditional Bengali floor art of alpana from West Bengal’s Bankura, has brought laurels to the state by winning a gold medal and special recognition at the 'Ankan Ratna Anveshan' (Search for Art Gems) competition.
She navigated through various stages to achieve success. From a young age, Pampa harboured a keen interest in drawing, designing, and handicrafts—with a particularly striking passion for alpana.
Notably, she never received formal training at any institution; instead, she mastered various styles of alpana through her own curiosity, focus, and consistent practice. What began as a hobby eventually became her identity that ultimately led her to earn accolades.
At the 'Ankan Ratna Anveshan' competition, the artist from Chhatna demonstrated her talent at every level—from the block to the district, and eventually at the national stage.
After securing the first position at the state level, Pampa earned the opportunity to compete internationally. There, too, she left a distinct mark with her creativity, ultimately earning special recognition and a gold medal on the global stage. This recognition for the traditional Bengali art form of alpana is being hailed as a significant achievement for Pampa, and a moment of pride for the Bankura district.
A Professional Artist Without Formal Training
A remarkable aspect of Pampa’s success is that she reached this milestone entirely through her own efforts, without the aid of any formal training institution. She practiced independently for a long time, experimenting with various designs and blending her own creativity with the traditional alpana style.
Pampa said she aspires to further advance this art form, with the goal of developing new designs and bringing this traditional Bengali folk art to a wider audience.
Pampa expressed joy in seeing her long-standing hard work bear fruit. She emphasised that this success is not merely a personal achievement, but a source of pride for her district.
Her father, Asit Kundu, is overjoyed by his daughter’s success. He said she had a keen interest in drawing and various forms of handicrafts from a very young age. Pampa never sought formal training in alpana; rather, she mastered the art through her own dedication and effort, Kundu said.
‘Alpana’—a traditional form of Bengali floor art—is more than just a way to decorate a home; it is deeply intertwined with folk culture, heritage, and the Bengali way of life. Although the style of this art form has evolved, its appeal remains undiminished.
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