ETV Bharat / state

Self-Taught Bengal Artist Takes Traditional 'Alpana' To National Stage, Wins Gold

Pampa Kundu is busy with alpana floor art. ( ETV Bharat )

Bankura: Driven by her creativity and sheer dedication, Pampa Kundu, a self-taught artist of the traditional Bengali floor art of alpana from West Bengal’s Bankura, has brought laurels to the state by winning a gold medal and special recognition at the 'Ankan Ratna Anveshan' (Search for Art Gems) competition.

She navigated through various stages to achieve success. From a young age, Pampa harboured a keen interest in drawing, designing, and handicrafts—with a particularly striking passion for alpana.

Notably, she never received formal training at any institution; instead, she mastered various styles of alpana through her own curiosity, focus, and consistent practice. What began as a hobby eventually became her identity that ultimately led her to earn accolades. At the 'Ankan Ratna Anveshan' competition, the artist from Chhatna demonstrated her talent at every level—from the block to the district, and eventually at the national stage. After securing the first position at the state level, Pampa earned the opportunity to compete internationally. There, too, she left a distinct mark with her creativity, ultimately earning special recognition and a gold medal on the global stage. This recognition for the traditional Bengali art form of alpana is being hailed as a significant achievement for Pampa, and a moment of pride for the Bankura district. A Professional Artist Without Formal Training