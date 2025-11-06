ETV Bharat / state

Self-Reliant Women's Groups Transform Chhattisgarh's Korba, Script Their Own Success Story

Korba: "I bought a car for my son with my own money this Diwali," Meera happily announced and shared her joy with others. She comes from the forest areas of Korba – an “aspirational district” and covered by the Central government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India) programme.

Even a couple of years ago, Meera would be confined to her courtyard and the kitchen and never stepped outside her house. She would only occasionally venture out when there was a village gathering. But times have changed, and this change has transformed the lives of many women, including this rural woman of Korba.

Meera is not alone. Times have changed. In areas where there was no access to roads earlier, there is a group of women who have carved out their own path with sheer will power. These women have travelled the difficult journey from being housewives to working women.

These are women's groups of Kothari and surrounding areas in Korba and Kartala blocks. These women have set an example of self-reliance by making products like soap, detergent, incense sticks, and phenyl. These women started their business by collecting one thousand rupees each without any government help and used this money as a capital to buy raw materials and essential items for products which they are producing. The handmade products are selling out instantly.

The women's groups are now earning enough from the sale of their products to support their families. Whether it's a stall at the State Festival or other business opportunities, the women reach everywhere and promote their products. The products made by the women's groups are also reaching retail outlets. There are such demands for the products that most of the time the women have their stocks exhausted.

Rameshwari Kurre from Kothari village said that their group is called the "Enthusiastic Women's Group." "It has 10 women members. We received training in making soap, detergent, phenyl, dishwash, and handwash. Since then, we started producing these products right in the village. We even make soap similar to Dove, using glycerine, coconut oil, and milk extract. People really like it and buy it immediately,” said Kurre.