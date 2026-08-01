ETV Bharat / state

Self-Enumeration Exercise For India's 16th Census begins In West Bengal

Kolkata: The self-enumeration exercise for India's 16th Census began in West Bengal on Saturday, with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari filling in his details on the official website. The window for the first phase of the once-in-a-decade population survey will remain open from August 1 to August 15, during which people can submit their details through the official portal se.census.gov.in.

This will be followed by a house-listing phase from August 16 to September 14, during which information on the condition of housing, household amenities and assets possessed will be collected. Describing the upcoming Census as the country's first fully digital population count, Adhikari urged people to participate in the exercise and cooperate with officials.

He sought to allay fears about privacy and data security, saying information collected would remain confidential and protected under law. "The data will be used only for statistics, planning and development. There is no scope for misuse of personal information in any form."

"I urge every person in West Bengal to cooperate with the authorities involved and participate in the process," he said. The chief minister said that once the final Census data is recorded, people would not have to repeatedly submit documents to avail themselves of benefits under various government welfare schemes.