'Census Data Plays Important Role In Framing State's Development Plans': Uttarakhand CM Urges Residents To Complete Self Enumeration On Time
Pushkar Singh Dhami says Census data will help in expanding basic amenities like education, healthcare, roads and drinking water facilities in hilly and remote areas.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Dhal Singh Bisen participated in the digital self-enumeration process for the Census 2027 that began on Monday.
While Dhami along with his family members filled in their household details online at his official residence, Bisen submitted the details from Lok Bhawan.
The online process that will continue till November 30 will be followed by a house-to-house population enumeration, which will kick off from December 1.
Dhami said that the data gathered through the Census plays a crucial role in shaping the state's future development plans.
"Accurate Census data plays an important role in formulating development plans for the state's future. These figures will prove particularly useful in Uttarakhand, a state with challenging geographical conditions, in expanding basic amenities such as education, healthcare, roads and drinking water to meet the needs of hilly and remote areas, and in better planning the allocation of resources. I urge all residents of the state to complete their self-enumeration within the stipulated period and ensure their participation in this important national campaign," he said
शासकीय आवास पर सपरिवार जनगणना-2027 के द्वितीय चरण के अंतर्गत डिजिटल माध्यम से स्व-गणना (सेल्फ एन्यूमरेशन) की। जनगणना के सटीक आंकड़े प्रदेश के भविष्य की विकास योजनाओं के निर्माण में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाते हैं। विशेष रूप से उत्तराखण्ड जैसे विषम भौगोलिक परिस्थितियों वाले राज्य में पर्वतीय एवं दूरस्थ क्षेत्रों की आवश्यकताओं के अनुरूप शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य, सड़क, पेयजल सहित बुनियादी सुविधाओं के विस्तार और संसाधनों के बेहतर नियोजन में ये आंकड़े उपयोगी सिद्ध होंगे। समस्त प्रदेशवासियों से निवेदन है कि निर्धारित अवधि में स्व-गणना अवश्य करें और इस महत्वपूर्ण राष्ट्रीय अभियान में अपनी भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करें।— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 16, 2026
The integration of digital technology into the Census 2027 is a significant step forward. The online self-enumeration facility allows citizens to personally enter their family's details, fostering direct public participation and streamlining the data collection process.
Every information recorded in the Census is vital, said the Chief Minister while appealing to the people to complete their self-enumeration within the stipulated timeframe and to extend full cooperation to the enumerators conducting the Census. He emphasised that the participation of every family will help ensure the reliability of the Census data.
"The data obtained through this Census will prove instrumental in understanding the state's development-related needs and in making future planning initiatives more effective. I am confident that the citizens of Uttarakhand will ensure their active participation in this national exercise," Dhami said.
Under the second phase of the Census 2027, residents across the state, excluding the snow-bound regions of Uttarakhand, can complete a self-enumeration via the official portal, se.census.gov.in, between November 16 and November 30. Subsequently, from December 1 to January 4, 2027, enumerators will conduct a house-to-house population count.
Residents will be required to provide various details about his family, including name, age, place of birth, address, profession, educational qualification, number of bank accounts, religion and others.
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