ETV Bharat / state

'Census Data Plays Important Role In Framing State's Development Plans': Uttarakhand CM Urges Residents To Complete Self Enumeration On Time

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Dhal Singh Bisen participated in the digital self-enumeration process for the Census 2027 that began on Monday.

While Dhami along with his family members filled in their household details online at his official residence, Bisen submitted the details from Lok Bhawan.

The online process that will continue till November 30 will be followed by a house-to-house population enumeration, which will kick off from December 1.

Dhami said that the data gathered through the Census plays a crucial role in shaping the state's future development plans.

"Accurate Census data plays an important role in formulating development plans for the state's future. These figures will prove particularly useful in Uttarakhand, a state with challenging geographical conditions, in expanding basic amenities such as education, healthcare, roads and drinking water to meet the needs of hilly and remote areas, and in better planning the allocation of resources. I urge all residents of the state to complete their self-enumeration within the stipulated period and ensure their participation in this important national campaign," he said

The integration of digital technology into the Census 2027 is a significant step forward. The online self-enumeration facility allows citizens to personally enter their family's details, fostering direct public participation and streamlining the data collection process.