‘Selective Recruitment’: Jammu Kashmir MLA Questions Mission YUVA Hiring Policy; Govt Reacts

“Why are people under Mission YUVA being hired only from IIM/IIT Jammu? Why restrict opportunities to just two institutions? Why not open it to all universities across J&K, Jammu University, Kashmir University, IUST, BGSBU, MVSDU and others, and select the best on merit? With such high salary packages for selective institutions, why deprive own J&K students and universities both IIT and IIM Jammu has 98% outside JK students? Why @CM_JnK,” Para wrote on X.

Taking to the social media platform X, Para shared some official documents and asked the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to clear the stand of the government on the matter.

Jammu: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed Ur Rehman Para has questioned the recruitment policy under Mission YUVA in Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that only graduates from IIM Jammu and IIT Jammu are being considered for consultant positions, while candidates from other universities across the union territory are excluded.

“And If it’s truly about merit, open applications to IIMs and IITs across the country to select the best-qualified candidates why cap to selective two institutions,” he added.

According to the documents shared with the post, hiring was to be done for positions such as Chief Manager, managers in various fields, and Divisional Managers and Assistant Divisional Managers. All these posts were high-paying jobs.

ETV Bharat has learnt that the proposal under Mission YUVA never saw the light of day and was dismissed before being sent for approval to higher authorities.

“This proposal came up for discussion within Mission YUVA a few weeks ago and was dropped without being forwarded to the higher authorities,” sources said. “Instead, a new proposal has been introduced allowing MBA graduates from all universities, IIMs, and IITs to apply for these posts, provided they have scored at least 60 percentile in the national-level Common Admission Test (CAT).”

The proposal was also under review by the finance department, and upon receiving their approval, it will be forwarded to the labour and employment minister for final authorisation before being advertised, sources added.

In response to the controversy, Director of Mission YUVA, Harvinder Singh, termed the documents shared by Para as “Old.” Now, the question arises whether the documents are outdated and leaked to the PDP legislator, or he was misled by someone in the department with discarded proposals.