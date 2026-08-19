ETV Bharat / state

Seized Diary Entries Reveal Rs 85 Lakh Foreign Hawala Transfer Linked To Veena Vijayan: ED

Thiruvananthapuram: In a major development concerning the high-profile Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) illegal payoff case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued an official statement highlighting serious allegations of hawala transactions that directly implicate Veena Vijayan, daughter of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The findings emerged following crucial search operations conducted by the ED's Kochi Zonal Office on August 18, across nine key premises in Kozhikode. The raids were part of the central agency’s ongoing money laundering investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, focusing on corporate fraud, illegal payoffs, and bribery linked to CMRL.

​According to the ED release, search operations yielded critical digital and physical evidence, including handwritten accounting records and diary entries seized from Veena's custody. The financial entries in the diary directly point to illegal hawala transactions, indicating that she managed unaccounted funds far exceeding her known sources of income.

Key entries reveal details of individuals involved in financial transfers, including an urgent illegal transfer of approximately Rs 85 lakh to Dubai via hawala channels. Furthermore, the seized records detail domestic financial transactions within India totaling Rs 20.05 crore.