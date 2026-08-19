Seized Diary Entries Reveal Rs 85 Lakh Foreign Hawala Transfer Linked To Veena Vijayan: ED
The findings emerged following crucial search operations conducted by the ED's Kochi Zonal Office on August 18, across nine key premises in Kozhikode.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 10:42 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: In a major development concerning the high-profile Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) illegal payoff case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued an official statement highlighting serious allegations of hawala transactions that directly implicate Veena Vijayan, daughter of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
The findings emerged following crucial search operations conducted by the ED's Kochi Zonal Office on August 18, across nine key premises in Kozhikode. The raids were part of the central agency’s ongoing money laundering investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, focusing on corporate fraud, illegal payoffs, and bribery linked to CMRL.
According to the ED release, search operations yielded critical digital and physical evidence, including handwritten accounting records and diary entries seized from Veena's custody. The financial entries in the diary directly point to illegal hawala transactions, indicating that she managed unaccounted funds far exceeding her known sources of income.
Key entries reveal details of individuals involved in financial transfers, including an urgent illegal transfer of approximately Rs 85 lakh to Dubai via hawala channels. Furthermore, the seized records detail domestic financial transactions within India totaling Rs 20.05 crore.
Investigators emphasized that these sums vastly eclipse the initial payouts under scrutiny—namely the Rs 2.78 crore received by Veena’s firm, Exalogic Solutions, from CMRL under the guise of IT consultancy services, and a Rs 50 lakh loan funneled through Empower India. The probe agency asserts that unaccounted money moved dynamically in and out of domestic and foreign channels through an organized hawala network.
The agency also uncovered evidence of secretive communication methods used to facilitate these transactions. Digital devices seized during the raids revealed a Wi-Fi router linked to a SIM card registered under a false identity. Investigators believe this fraudulent SIM card was procured to establish internet-based calling channels with hawala operators and other beneficiaries without leaving a trace.
Both the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and the ED assess that the funds driving these hawala transfers originated from Rs 182 crore in inflated or bogus expenses created by CMRL over the last 15 years.
Armed with the handwritten accounts, digital evidence, and suspicious communication logs, the ED is now expanding its investigation to identify all individuals named in the diary as well as the perpetrators who facilitated the fraudulent SIM registration, while preparing further legal action under the PMLA framework against Veena and her associates.
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