ETV Bharat / state

End All VIP Culture: Religious Storyteller Pradeep Mishra In Karnal

Karnal: Pandit Pradeep Mishra, the renowned religious storyteller from Kubereshwar Dham in Sehore who is currently holding a six-day Shri Shiv Mahapuran Katha (religious discourse) in Gharaunda, Karnal that began on May 17 and will continue till May 23, has responded to the controversies that have sprung up regarding the arrangements for the discourse in an interaction with the media.

Speaking candidly to the media, Pandit Mishra began by praising the role of the media in Karnal and Haryana, saying, "The community, which had become fragmented and was drifting apart, has now united at a single place — and for this, I extend my deepest gratitude to the media."

He added, "I always say: Do not turn a human being into God; let God remain God. In times past, true devotees used to be born on the soil of India. Today, however, it seems everyone is being born with the mindset of being a God themselves. Instead of trying to become God, one should focus on raising people's awareness about God."

"The discourse I conduct — whether for the poor or the rich — is meant for everyone; therefore, no VIP passes of any kind should be issued here," he said.