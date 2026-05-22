End All VIP Culture: Religious Storyteller Pradeep Mishra In Karnal
Responding to controversies, Pandit Pradeep Mishra said he is against VIP culture, and it should be eliminated from temples as well.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 12:04 PM IST
Karnal: Pandit Pradeep Mishra, the renowned religious storyteller from Kubereshwar Dham in Sehore who is currently holding a six-day Shri Shiv Mahapuran Katha (religious discourse) in Gharaunda, Karnal that began on May 17 and will continue till May 23, has responded to the controversies that have sprung up regarding the arrangements for the discourse in an interaction with the media.
Speaking candidly to the media, Pandit Mishra began by praising the role of the media in Karnal and Haryana, saying, "The community, which had become fragmented and was drifting apart, has now united at a single place — and for this, I extend my deepest gratitude to the media."
He added, "I always say: Do not turn a human being into God; let God remain God. In times past, true devotees used to be born on the soil of India. Today, however, it seems everyone is being born with the mindset of being a God themselves. Instead of trying to become God, one should focus on raising people's awareness about God."
"The discourse I conduct — whether for the poor or the rich — is meant for everyone; therefore, no VIP passes of any kind should be issued here," he said.
He asserted that he is against VIP culture, and exhorted that it should be eradicated from temples as well. "If someone has money, they get to have darshan first, while the poor are left to wait. This practice, too, must come to an end."
He explained, "When I agree to conduct a discourse for someone, a form is filled out which explicitly states that there will be no VIP culture, nor will any monetary donations be accepted." He emphasised that one should not organise a religious discourse by borrowing money or soliciting donations from others. "If one possesses funds, they should utilise it for noble causes — such as helping the poor or working to provide education to underprivileged children who are currently deprived of it."
Addressing the issue of remuneration for the discourse, he clarified, "I do not accept money from anyone. When the host organises the event, no fee is charged for the discourse itself. However, regarding the sound system and other logistical arrangements — which are managed by the team accompanying me — the host is free to offer whatever amount they deem appropriate. The allegation that I charge Rs 1-1.5 crore is false; I challenge anyone to provide proof and substantiate this allegation. The responsibility for organising and running the bhandara lies with the organisers. If, for any reason, they are unable to do so, we step in to make the necessary arrangements."
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