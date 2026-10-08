ETV Bharat / state

Seemapuri Building Collapse: Two More Bodies Found, Death Toll Rises To Five

NDRF personnel conduct a rescue operation after a multi-storey residential building collapsed in New Seemapuri near Idgah Machhli Mandi in New Delhi on Wednesday, October 07, 2026 ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The death toll in the Seemapuri building collapse rose to five on Thursday after two more bodies were recovered from the debris at the site in east Delhi, an official said. The two deceased have been identified as Nusrat alias Guria and Hajra Bibi, he said.

The victims found earlier included a 12-year-old girl, 21-year-old Gulafsa, who was around four months pregnant, and a child aged around one-and-a-half years.

Eight people injured in the collapse were rescued and shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Tahirpur for treatment. Rescue teams comprising personnel from the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services, NDRF, DDMA, MCD and DUSIB are engaged in clearing the debris and searching the site.