AIMIM Seemanchal Sweep: Party Wins 4 Seats, Leads In One; Outperforms Congress, Challenges RJD

Patna: While the Bihar Assembly election results showed a landslide victory for the NDA, Asaduddin Owaisi's party, the AIMIM, once again proved its prowess in the Seemanchal region.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) latest update, the Hyderabad-based party won four seats and is leading in one seat out of the total five segments where the party fielded candidates.

The winning candidates are Mohammad Murshid Alam from Jokihat, Mohammad Tauseef Alam from Bahadurganj, Mohammad Sarwat Alam from Kochadhaman and Akhtarul Iman from Amour.

Ghulam Sarwar, contesting from Baisi, is leading with a considerable 21,506 margin. AIMIM has performed well for the second consecutive time in the Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region of Bihar.

Outperformed Congress, a national party

The clear implication is that by performing well for the second consecutive time, the party has proven that its success in 2020 was not a fluke or a one-off. The Owiaisi-led party's victory proved that it has deep political roots in the Seemanchal region and is becoming stronger.

The most interesting aspect of this victory is that AIMIM has surpassed the national party, Congress. In the 2020 elections, the Congress party won 19 seats in Bihar, but in this election, the party is currently leading in only four seats.

AIMIM wanted an alliance with RJD