AIMIM Seemanchal Sweep: Party Wins 4 Seats, Leads In One; Outperforms Congress, Challenges RJD
Owaisi's party had earlier expressed its desire to join the Grand Alliance for the Bihar assembly elections.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 6:35 PM IST|
Updated : November 14, 2025 at 6:43 PM IST
Patna: While the Bihar Assembly election results showed a landslide victory for the NDA, Asaduddin Owaisi's party, the AIMIM, once again proved its prowess in the Seemanchal region.
According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) latest update, the Hyderabad-based party won four seats and is leading in one seat out of the total five segments where the party fielded candidates.
The winning candidates are Mohammad Murshid Alam from Jokihat, Mohammad Tauseef Alam from Bahadurganj, Mohammad Sarwat Alam from Kochadhaman and Akhtarul Iman from Amour.
Ghulam Sarwar, contesting from Baisi, is leading with a considerable 21,506 margin. AIMIM has performed well for the second consecutive time in the Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region of Bihar.
Outperformed Congress, a national party
The clear implication is that by performing well for the second consecutive time, the party has proven that its success in 2020 was not a fluke or a one-off. The Owiaisi-led party's victory proved that it has deep political roots in the Seemanchal region and is becoming stronger.
The most interesting aspect of this victory is that AIMIM has surpassed the national party, Congress. In the 2020 elections, the Congress party won 19 seats in Bihar, but in this election, the party is currently leading in only four seats.
AIMIM wanted an alliance with RJD
Owaisi's party had earlier expressed its desire to join the Grand Alliance for the Bihar assembly elections. State party president Akhtarul Iman even wrote to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, and other constituents of the India Alliance, requesting they contest the elections under the India Alliance.
However, Owaisi's party was not included in the India Alliance after being labelled as the "BJP's B-team". AIMIM had demanded six seats.
Before the election date was announced, AIMIM workers and leaders, led by Akhtarul Iman, protested outside Lalu Prasad's residence. After the AIMIM's request was turned down, the party fielded candidates in several Muslim-majority seats in Bihar, including Seemanchal.
Ravi Upadhyay, a poll expert, said the first and foremost reason for AIMIM's victory is the backwardness of the Seemanchal region in terms of development and political representation. Owaisi's aggressive and outspoken rhetoric appealed to a segment of the population that has long been clamouring for their rights.
"A significant segment of voters in this region, particularly the Muslim community, feels that parties like the RJD and Congress have neglected their expectations and needs. AIMIM has made this neglect the foundation of its politics. The party promised empowerment and self-respect for the Muslims of Seemanchal," Upadhyay said.
The road ahead
AIMIM's success is expected to have a direct impact on Bihar politics. Senior journalist Amarnath Anand said that AIMIM's performance will have an impact not only on the four districts of Seemanchal in the future, but also on more than 40 seats in Bihar where Muslim voters constitute a significant population. AIMIM's strengthening in Bihar will have a direct impact on the RJD and Tejashwi Yadav's party.
"For the past 35 years, Muslim votes were directed towards either the RJD or JD(U). However, the way Owaisi's party performed in the 2020 and now in the 2025 assembly election results is a clear indication that Muslim voters will lean towards Owaisi in the future, which is nothing less than a warning sign for the RJD," Anand added.
