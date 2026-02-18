Seema Haider Welcomes Sixth Child, Second With Sachin Meena
Seema Ghulam Haider, a resident of Jacobabad in Pakistan, illegally entered India through Nepal along with her four children in May 2023.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 10:09 AM IST
New Delhi: Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who crossed borders to marry her Indian lover, Sachin Meena, on Tuesday, gave birth to a baby boy, hospital sources said.
Seema became a mother for the sixth time at a private hospital in Greater Noida. This is her second child with Sachin; she previously gave birth to a baby girl just 11 months ago. According to hospital authorities, the delivery was normal, and both mother and child are currently healthy.
After being discharged from the hospital, Seema arrived at their home in Rabupura in Gautam Buddha Nagar with the newborn son. A festive atmosphere prevailed as Sachin and his family celebrated the occasion by distributing sweets.
Seema Ghulam Haider, a resident of Jacobabad in Pakistan, illegally entered India through Nepal along with her four children in May 2023. Haider and Meena met through the online gaming platform PUBG in 2019. They started chatting with each other online, and eventually fell in love.
After Haider reached India, they started living together in Greater Noida's Rabupura area. Since then, she has been in the headlines with her love story being a topic of discussion across the country. Haider is married to a Pakistani man who works in Dubai.
The couple were arrested in July 2023 but was later granted bail. In her media interactions since her bail, Seema has been saying she entered India through the Nepal border and travelled to Noida in a bus to be with Sachin, whom she met online. Earlier in 2025, her first husband, Ghulam Haider, had appealed to the Indian government to meet the kids and gain custody.
Also read: