Seema Haider Welcomes Sixth Child, Second With Sachin Meena

New Delhi: Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who crossed borders to marry her Indian lover, Sachin Meena, on Tuesday, gave birth to a baby boy, hospital sources said.

Seema became a mother for the sixth time at a private hospital in Greater Noida. This is her second child with Sachin; she previously gave birth to a baby girl just 11 months ago. According to hospital authorities, the delivery was normal, and both mother and child are currently healthy.

After being discharged from the hospital, Seema arrived at their home in Rabupura in Gautam Buddha Nagar with the newborn son. A festive atmosphere prevailed as Sachin and his family celebrated the occasion by distributing sweets.