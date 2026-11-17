Seeing Off Relatives, 12 Trapped Inside Vande Bharat Train For 139 KM In Uttar Pradesh; Fined Rs 36,000
The relatives went to assist their relatives in boarding the Vande Bharat Express Train No 22415 traveling from Banaras to New Delhi.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST
Etawah: Twelve people who went to help their relatives board the Vande Bharat Express train in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah, ended up being penalised with Rs 36,000.
Having accompanied their relatives to their seats, they were unable to disembark before the train’s automatic doors closed. Before they knew it, the train had traveled 139 kilometers away from Kanpur. Consequently, the railways imposed a total fine of Rs 36,000 on the 12 individuals.
It is understood that the incident took place at Kanpur Central Railway Station, where 12 people, who had arrived from various locations, went to assist their relatives in boarding the Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 22415) traveling from Banaras to New Delhi.
The relatives had entered the coaches to help their family members reach their assigned seats when the train’s automatic doors closed, leaving them trapped inside.
The doors of the Vande Bharat Express operate via an automatic system; they open only when the train reaches a scheduled station and close automatically after a set duration. As soon as the train departed from Kanpur, those trapped inside realized their mistake. They pleaded with the train staff to open the doors, but it was not possible to do so once the train was in motion.
There were also women and children on board. The unexpected start of the journey caused widespread panic. Some of the individuals protested and created a commotion, but it was not feasible to stop the train mid-route to let them off. Ultimately, they were forced to complete a journey of 139 kilometers.
A total fine of Rs 36,000 was reportedly levied on these 12 individuals for traveling without valid tickets. In effect, those who had simply gone to help their relatives board the train ended up having to endure an unplanned journey and a financial loss of thousands of rupees.
Shivam Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Central Railway, stated that Vande Bharat trains are equipped with automatic doors, and entering the coaches without authorization is prohibited.
He stated that these 12 individuals had boarded the train without platform tickets to see off their relatives. They were deboarded at Etawah, where railway officials initiated legal action and imposed fines on them, he added.
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