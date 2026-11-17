ETV Bharat / state

Seeing Off Relatives, 12 Trapped Inside Vande Bharat Train For 139 KM In Uttar Pradesh; Fined Rs 36,000

Representational picture ( ETV Bharat )

Etawah: Twelve people who went to help their relatives board the Vande Bharat Express train in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah, ended up being penalised with Rs 36,000.

Having accompanied their relatives to their seats, they were unable to disembark before the train’s automatic doors closed. Before they knew it, the train had traveled 139 kilometers away from Kanpur. Consequently, the railways imposed a total fine of Rs 36,000 on the 12 individuals.

It is understood that the incident took place at Kanpur Central Railway Station, where 12 people, who had arrived from various locations, went to assist their relatives in boarding the Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 22415) traveling from Banaras to New Delhi. Passengers board a Vande Bharat train (ETV Bharat) The relatives had entered the coaches to help their family members reach their assigned seats when the train’s automatic doors closed, leaving them trapped inside. The doors of the Vande Bharat Express operate via an automatic system; they open only when the train reaches a scheduled station and close automatically after a set duration. As soon as the train departed from Kanpur, those trapped inside realized their mistake. They pleaded with the train staff to open the doors, but it was not possible to do so once the train was in motion.