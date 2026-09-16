Seeing Earth From Space Makes One Realise How Insignificant The Borders Are: Shubhanshu Shukla
During an interactive session, he the new generation bears the responsibility of presenting India to the world from a fresh perspective through its space endeavours.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
Lucknow: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla said seeing Earth from space makes one realise how insignificant the borders drawn on the planet are and that we are all inhabitants of the same world.
"A person's mindset and perspective undergo a complete transformation after viewing Earth from space. From up there, one sees neither countries nor cities nor regional boundaries. All that is visible is a beautiful, unified Earth," he said.
Shukla made the statement during a special interactive session titled 'From Earth to Space: A Flight of Dreams' with students during the launch of his book 'The Second Orbit' on Tuesday at the Gomti Book Festival, organised by the National Book Trust, in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.
Rakesh Sharma, the maiden Indian astronaut, conveyed his best wishes via a video message, praising both Shukla's book and his space journey.
Recalling the initial moments of his space journey, Shukla mentioned that as he set off for space, he felt a mix of excitement and a certain kind of fear. He likened the situation to being in an examination hall, where one's mind can go blank for a few moments before the exam, despite knowing the material well.
However, he noted that he composed himself and proceeded with the mission, mentally fortified. Living in space brings about various changes in the body and daily life. Due to microgravity, one's height increases slightly, and the body gradually returns to its normal state after coming back to Earth, he said.
"The way one sits, stands, and moves around there is also vastly different from life on Earth. If water is released in space, it does not fall downwards like on Earth. Instead, it floats in the form of small, spherical droplets. Such conditions are crucial for scientific experiments in space. Several experiments were carried out during the mission to understand the impact of microgravity on the human body and the surrounding environment," Shukla said.
According to Shukla, prolonged stays in space affect muscles, as unlike on Earth, the body does not have to work against gravity, causing muscles to weaken. Hence, astronauts must engage in regular exercise inside the spacecraft, where air, temperature, and the environment are maintained under controlled conditions.
"Upon returning to Earth, the body takes time to readjust to gravity. Initially, activities like walking, sitting, and even lying down can feel uncomfortable. Returning to Earth from space was a significant personal experience for us as well," he said.
Shukla told students that India is continuously taking its space program to new heights. The country is preparing for the Gaganyaan mission and aims to move towards a future human mission to the Moon. "This is not merely the dream of a few scientists or astronauts, but the dream of the entire nation," he added.
Referencing astronaut Sharma's famous message "Saare Jahan Se Achha", he remarked that the new generation bears the responsibility of presenting India to the world from a fresh perspective through its space endeavours.
"The youth of this city, too, can become astronauts. This requires persistent hard work, discipline, dedication, and mental resilience. A 'Viksit Bharat' will only be realised by 2047 if every young person understands their responsibility and contributes with utmost sincerity in their respective fields," he said.
Shukla said no dream in life is impossible and what is needed is a grand goal, honest hard work, and sustained effort. "Do not be afraid to dream big. Often, the very dream that seems impossible becomes life's greatest achievement," he added.
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