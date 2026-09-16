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Seeing Earth From Space Makes One Realise How Insignificant The Borders Are: Shubhanshu Shukla

Lucknow: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla said seeing Earth from space makes one realise how insignificant the borders drawn on the planet are and that we are all inhabitants of the same world.

"A person's mindset and perspective undergo a complete transformation after viewing Earth from space. From up there, one sees neither countries nor cities nor regional boundaries. All that is visible is a beautiful, unified Earth," he said.

Shukla made the statement during a special interactive session titled 'From Earth to Space: A Flight of Dreams' with students during the launch of his book 'The Second Orbit' on Tuesday at the Gomti Book Festival, organised by the National Book Trust, in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

Rakesh Sharma, the maiden Indian astronaut, conveyed his best wishes via a video message, praising both Shukla's book and his space journey.

Recalling the initial moments of his space journey, Shukla mentioned that as he set off for space, he felt a mix of excitement and a certain kind of fear. He likened the situation to being in an examination hall, where one's mind can go blank for a few moments before the exam, despite knowing the material well.

However, he noted that he composed himself and proceeded with the mission, mentally fortified. Living in space brings about various changes in the body and daily life. Due to microgravity, one's height increases slightly, and the body gradually returns to its normal state after coming back to Earth, he said.

"The way one sits, stands, and moves around there is also vastly different from life on Earth. If water is released in space, it does not fall downwards like on Earth. Instead, it floats in the form of small, spherical droplets. Such conditions are crucial for scientific experiments in space. Several experiments were carried out during the mission to understand the impact of microgravity on the human body and the surrounding environment," Shukla said.