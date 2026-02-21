ETV Bharat / state

Seedless Lemon Promises High Yield And Price To Bhanvagar Farmers

"I've been cultivating these lemons for seven years. They grow in clusters of seven to ten instead of just one or two. The lemon tree has no thorns, and it makes plucking the fruit non-problematic. The lemons are about the size of sweet limes that are popularly known as mosambi," Shantibhai disclosed.

Located at a distance of 25 km from Bhavnagar city, Andhariwad has seen its farmers taking a step forward in agriculture by cultivating new crops. Shantibhai has been using the natural farming method to grow seedless lemons on his land. These lemons that resemble oranges have no seeds.

Bhavnagar: The agriculture belt of Saurashtra is known to produce cotton, onion and groundnut. Of late, the farmers have been trying to diversify into horticulture and produce citrus crops. One such farmer who has been producing seedless lemon successfully is Shantibhai Vegad of Andhariwad village in Bhavnagar. He has benefited economically by resorting to this diversification.

He explained that a typical lemon tree has thorns and bears fruit only once a year. But the seedless lemons plant provides farmers with fruit round the year. Shantibhai has 104 seedless lemon trees on his farm that he planted seven years ago and has been nurturing since then. These trees have been generating income for him throughout the year since they flower all year round, leading to earlier harvests and higher production.

An official of the Horticulture Department, MB Waghmashi, told ETV Bharat that lemons are cultivated in many areas of Bhavnagar district. At present, there are a total of 6,687 hectares of land recorded under lemon cultivation in various talukas of the district. Of late, many farmers have been moving to the cultivation of seedless lemon.

It is a common perception that farmers work hard day and night to harvest their crops, but they don't get much in when they go to sell their crop at the market yard. Shantibhai has dispelled this notion.

He disclosed, "I earn five to six maunds from every plant. When I take these lemons to the Bhavnagar marketing yard, they sell instantly, and I earn a good income. The lemons also look good. Their price at the marketing yard ranges from Rs. 20 to Rs. 170 per kg."

Seedless Lemon (zx)

Seedless lemons that go by the botanical name of Citrus limon are a premium, high-yielding and convenient alternative to traditional lemons. They have a high juice content of approximately 52% and a mildly acidic, sweet-tangy flavour. These medium-sized, often thicker-skinned and greenish-yellow fruits are ideal for juicing, cooking and garnishing without the hassle of seeds.