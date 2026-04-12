Pak Informer Arrested By STF In Uttarakhand's Dehradun Booked Under Official Secrets Act
The accused was interrogated by central investigative agencies given the seriousness of the case, said SSP, STF Ajay Singh.
Published : April 12, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST|
Updated : April 12, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST
Dehradun: A case of treason and an FIR under sections of Official Secrets Act have been filed against Vikrant Kashyap of Jhajhra in Premnagar locality of Dehradun who was recently arrested by the Uttarakhand Special Task Force.
Police have registered a case of treason at the Premnagar police station against the accused along with sections of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, for sharing confidential national information. Officials from central investigative agencies questioned Vikrant after his arrest, said police.
SSP, STF Ajay Singh said Vikrant was associated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan. He had been involved in suspicious activities for a long time and was in contact with anti-national elements.
Preliminary investigations revealed that Vikrant gathered information on sensitive locations and passed it on to his handlers. He shared information, locations, and video footage related to important institutions, security installations, and public places in Dehradun. Following the Uttarakhand STF's action, officials from central agencies also arrived in Dehradun, given the seriousness of the matter. They interrogated the accused in detail.
Singh said that a case of treason has been registered against the accused at the Premnagar police station. An FIR has also been filed against the accused under the Official Secrets Act 1923 for sharing confidential national information. The case is being investigated in collaboration with multiple agencies. The accused's network, his contacts, and sources of funding are being investigated. It is also being investigated who else is involved in this network, he said.
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