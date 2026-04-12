ETV Bharat / state

Pak Informer Arrested By STF In Uttarakhand's Dehradun Booked Under Official Secrets Act

Dehradun: A case of treason and an FIR under sections of Official Secrets Act have been filed against Vikrant Kashyap of Jhajhra in Premnagar locality of Dehradun who was recently arrested by the Uttarakhand Special Task Force.

Police have registered a case of treason at the Premnagar police station against the accused along with sections of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, for sharing confidential national information. Officials from central investigative agencies questioned Vikrant after his arrest, said police.

SSP, STF Ajay Singh said Vikrant was associated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan. He had been involved in suspicious activities for a long time and was in contact with anti-national elements.