ETV Bharat / state

Security Tightened Near Meerut Mosque Ahead Of Planned Hanuman Chalisa Recitation

Representational image. ( ETV Bharat )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Meerut: Police have stepped up security around a mosque in the Kesarganj Mandi area here after a video circulated on social media showing a Hindu outfit leader announcing plans to recite the Hanuman Chalisa near the mosque on Tuesday, officials said.

Additional police personnel have been deployed outside the mosque, and patrolling has been intensified as a precautionary measure, police said. In the video, Pinky Chaudhary, national president of a Hindu outfit, announces the plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa near the mosque. Police have increased surveillance in the area to prevent any untoward incident. Zubair, the mosque’s ‘mutawalli’ (caretaker), visited the Senior Superintendent of Police’s office to submit a complaint and seek action. He also urged the police to ensure peace and order in the area.