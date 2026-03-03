Security Huddle In Kashmir Following Protests Over Khamenei's Killing
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha directed administration officials to ensure public peace and tranquility.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 3, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
Srinagar: A top security huddle assessed the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday following protests over the killing of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israel strikes.
In Srinagar, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha held in-depth deliberations on the prevailing security scenario in Jammu Kashmir after protests broke out in Srinagar and elsewhere, forcing authorities to order restrictions on public movement.
The meeting was attended by Army's Northern Command chief Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, J&K Police's Director General Nalin Prabhat, Army's GoC 15 Corps Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava and MGGS, Northern Command Major General Balbir Singh,at Lok Bhavan in Srinagar.
Sinha also chaired a meeting of senior police and civil administration officials at the Police Control Room Kashmir to review the law and order situation.
He directed the officers to remain on heightened alert and take all necessary measures to ensure public peace and tranquility.
The LG also appealed to the citizens and community leaders to uphold harmony and contribute to an atmosphere of calm and goodwill in society.
“Preserving peace and sustaining the progress of society is a shared responsibility that rests equally upon each one of us,” he added.
In the meantime, the government has decided to reopen schools in the Valley after a two-day closure. The reopening of primary and middle schools was scheduled for Monday after a three-month winter break, but was deferred by two days in view of the protest to ensure student safety. The closure was extended to all educational institutions in the region.
Education Minister Sakeena Itoo announced that schools will resume on Wednesday in eight out of 10 districts in the Valley. The decision regarding schools in Srinagar and Budgam where the protests occurred, will be made later after assessing the situation, she said.
In Srinagar and some parts of Kashmir, authorities imposed restrictions to curb protests. The restrictions were prompted because stone-pelting marked protests on Tuesday, injuring several people, including security forces personnel.
In Jammu’s Poonch, a shutdown is observed with shops and markets closed. A resident of Haveli Poonch, Mehmooda, said she is worried for the safety of her son, a migrant worker in Saudi Arabia.
“I want the central government to intervene so that several others like my son can be evacuated. My son and his family had a scheduled flight to Mumbai two days before Eid, but now we are uncertain about his arrival,” she said.
In the meantime, Police in Srinagar said that they filed a case against media outlets and individuals for circulating false and misleading information to incite public unrest.
An official statement said the Police have taken serious cognizance of the deliberate circulation of false, fabricated and misleading information by certain news channels, media outlets and individuals across electronic and social media platforms.
An official statement said that several profiles have been identified and concerned individuals have been summoned to the Police’s Cyber Cell. But the details of the outlets and individuals were not specified.
“Some prominent individuals are reportedly attempting to provoke activities that may disturb peace and public order. All such actions are under close watch and necessary measures are being taken,” said the official spokesperson.
In Kashmir,local media outlet Kashmir Life reportedthat social media giant Meta restricted its official Facebook and Instagram pages in India on Monday afternoon at the request of law enforcement authorities.
The J&K police also issued an advisory asking for maintaining restraint but said incidents of rioting, stone-pelting, clashes, and disruption of public order at some places are unacceptable.
“Violence, destruction of property, and confrontation with security forces lead to injuries, loss of life, restrictions, closure of educational institutions and hardship for families, traders, students and daily wagers,” said an official statement, urging people to refrain from violence and provocation.
On Sunday, protesters from many areas poured in Lal Chowk’s iconic Ghanta Ghar, marking it the first such gathering there since 2019. But since yesterday, the commercial area was sealed with tin sheets and teargas shells were fired to break up protests from moving towards Srinagar city.
In Ladakh, the situation remained calm, with the Shia population holding gatherings at several places in their neighbourhoods to offer prayers to Iran's slain supreme leader.
