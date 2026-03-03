ETV Bharat / state

Security Huddle In Kashmir Following Protests Over Khamenei's Killing

Srinagar: A top security huddle assessed the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday following protests over the killing of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israel strikes.

In Srinagar, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha held in-depth deliberations on the prevailing security scenario in Jammu Kashmir after protests broke out in Srinagar and elsewhere, forcing authorities to order restrictions on public movement.

The meeting was attended by Army's Northern Command chief Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, J&K Police's Director General Nalin Prabhat, Army's GoC 15 Corps Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava and MGGS, Northern Command Major General Balbir Singh,at Lok Bhavan in Srinagar.

Sinha also chaired a meeting of senior police and civil administration officials at the Police Control Room Kashmir to review the law and order situation.

He directed the officers to remain on heightened alert and take all necessary measures to ensure public peace and tranquility.

The LG also appealed to the citizens and community leaders to uphold harmony and contribute to an atmosphere of calm and goodwill in society.

“Preserving peace and sustaining the progress of society is a shared responsibility that rests equally upon each one of us,” he added.

In the meantime, the government has decided to reopen schools in the Valley after a two-day closure. The reopening of primary and middle schools was scheduled for Monday after a three-month winter break, but was deferred by two days in view of the protest to ensure student safety. The closure was extended to all educational institutions in the region.

Education Minister Sakeena Itoo announced that schools will resume on Wednesday in eight out of 10 districts in the Valley. The decision regarding schools in Srinagar and Budgam where the protests occurred, will be made later after assessing the situation, she said.

In Srinagar and some parts of Kashmir, authorities imposed restrictions to curb protests. The restrictions were prompted because stone-pelting marked protests on Tuesday, injuring several people, including security forces personnel.