Security Guard Of Bilaspur Juvenile Observation Home Found Brutally Murdered; Search On For Four Inmates
Police said the four inmates, all detained at the observation home in connection with serious crimes, fled after the incident, reports ETV Bharat's Sanjay Yadav.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 7:12 PM IST
Bilaspur: A security guard of a government-run juvenile observation home in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district was found brutally murdered at the premises, police said on Monday.
Preliminary investigation suggests involvement of four minor inmates, who fled after the incident. Police said search is underway for them.
The incident occurred during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The deceased, Narendra Kumar Khande, was found wounded and gagged with his hands and legs tied.
Khande's family has alleged that he was brutally assaulted and strangled to death. The family members have demanded an impartial inquiry into the incident and strict action against the culprits.
"Narendra had been seeking a transfer for a long time but the department paid no heed to his request. Had he been transferred, this tragic incident could have been averted," a family member said.
According to the police, preliminary probe suggests that the crime may have been committed by four juvenile inmates detained at the observation home. All of them were held there in connection with serious offences.
"The exact cause of death will become clear following the post-mortem report and forensic examination, after which legal action will be taken," said Pradeep Arya, Station House Officer (SHO).
Senior administrative and police officials, including District Collector Sanjay Agarwal and SSP Rajnesh Singh, visited the site. Forensic experts and a dog squad inspected the scene and collected evidence. Currently, the police are investigating every aspect of the case while simultaneously searching for the absconding juveniles.
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