ETV Bharat / state

Security Guard Of Bilaspur Juvenile Observation Home Found Brutally Murdered; Search On For Four Inmates

Bilaspur: A security guard of a government-run juvenile observation home in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district was found brutally murdered at the premises, police said on Monday.

Preliminary investigation suggests involvement of four minor inmates, who fled after the incident. Police said search is underway for them.

The incident occurred during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The deceased, Narendra Kumar Khande, was found wounded and gagged with his hands and legs tied.

Khande's family has alleged that he was brutally assaulted and strangled to death. The family members have demanded an impartial inquiry into the incident and strict action against the culprits.