ETV Bharat / state

Security Guard Killed After SUV Hits Bicycle During Alleged Street Race In Dehradun

Dehradun: A 55-year-old security guard was killed after being hit by a speeding SUV and subsequently run over by another vehicle during an alleged street race in Dehradun on Wednesday night, police said.

The deceased, identified as Vinod Mall, was patrolling on his bicycle near the Forest Research Institute when the incident took place around 11 pm.

According to police, Mall, a resident of Meethiberi in the Premnagar police station area, had been working as a security guard with Alliance Security for the past three years. He was on his routine night shift when the accident occurred.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Toyota Fortuner and a Mahindra Scorpio were racing along the road. The Fortuner collided with Mall's bicycle, throwing him onto the road. A Scorpio, following closely behind allegedly ran over him, killing him on the spot.

Local residents alerted the police following which, a team from the Vasant Vihar police station arrived at the scene and launched an investigation.

The police sent the body for postmortem and handed it over to the family on Thursday.