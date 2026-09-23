ETV Bharat / state

Security Guard Held For Allegedly Molesting Woman Techie In Hyderabad

The incident occurred on Tuesday, and based on a complaint lodged by the woman, a case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS on charges of assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty and sexual harassment, they said.

Hyderabad: A private security guard was arrested here for allegedly molesting a 26-year-old woman software engineer, police said on Wednesday.

The complainant alleged that the accused, a private security guard at a nearby hostel, was standing beside the cab when he grabbed and kissed her while she was getting down from the vehicle.

However, the security guard denied the allegation and stated that he held her while she fell down. Further investigation is underway, police added.