ETV Bharat / state

Security Guard Arrested For Raping Woman In Ahmedabad Housing Society

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Police claimed to have arrested a security guard at a housing society in Ahmedabad for raping a young woman, who is living as a paying guest in nearby accommodation.

The incident took place on the night of August 8, when the woman was strolling on the terrace of the society. Citing the victim's testimony, police said that the accused, Dharamsingh Ramshankarsingh, attacked the woman, tried to strangle her until she lost consciousness and then raped her for about an hour.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Sector-1, Ahmedabad, Neerajkumar Badgujar, said that after the criminal act, the accused locked the woman on the terrace and fled. “The woman regained consciousness and called for help, and neighbours alerted the police. She was taken to a hospital for treatment,” he said.

Police said that the accused, a native of Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh, had been hired as a security guard at the society just four days earlier.