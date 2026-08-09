Security Guard Arrested For Raping Woman In Ahmedabad Housing Society
Ahmedabad police arrested a security guard for raping a woman on a housing society terrace. The accused fled but was caught using CCTV footage.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Gujarat Police claimed to have arrested a security guard at a housing society in Ahmedabad for raping a young woman, who is living as a paying guest in nearby accommodation.
The incident took place on the night of August 8, when the woman was strolling on the terrace of the society. Citing the victim's testimony, police said that the accused, Dharamsingh Ramshankarsingh, attacked the woman, tried to strangle her until she lost consciousness and then raped her for about an hour.
Joint Commissioner of Police, Sector-1, Ahmedabad, Neerajkumar Badgujar, said that after the criminal act, the accused locked the woman on the terrace and fled. “The woman regained consciousness and called for help, and neighbours alerted the police. She was taken to a hospital for treatment,” he said.
Police said that the accused, a native of Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh, had been hired as a security guard at the society just four days earlier.
“We identified him from CCTV footage showing him entering and leaving the terrace via elevator and immediately launched a search with 10 teams, including local police, the local crime branch, and the crime branch," they said.
Dharamsingh was arrested from Hebatpur village near Ahmedabad around 7 am on Sunday. After the arrest, police began a further investigation into the case.
Meanwhile, questions are being raised regarding the society's security arrangements in the wake of this incident on the residential complex's roof.
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