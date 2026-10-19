ETV Bharat / state

Security Forces Unearth Naxalite Weapon Dump In Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district

Gariaband: A joint team of CRPF and state police personnel on Sunday recovered a cache of weapons and explosives belonging to the Naxalites from a forest in Mainpur area of Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district.

Police said that upon receiving information about a Naxalite weapon dump in the vicinity of Govarmunda village, the team immediately secured the area and initiated a search operation, during which the arms and explosives were found hidden beneath a culvert.

The items recovered from the Naxalite dump included a live improvised explosive device (IED) weighing around 2.5 kilograms, which had inside a tiffin box.

The IED was later defused by a team from the bomb disposal squad, thereby averting a potential major incident. According to the police, a high-ranking Naxalite Jayram, alias Chalpati, who had a reward of Rs 1 crore on his head, and Central Committee member Balkrishna were killed in an encounter with the police in this same area earlier this year.