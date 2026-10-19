Security Forces Unearth Naxalite Weapon Dump In Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district
An IED weighing around 2.5 kg was among the recovered items, which was later defused by the bomb disposal squad.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST
Gariaband: A joint team of CRPF and state police personnel on Sunday recovered a cache of weapons and explosives belonging to the Naxalites from a forest in Mainpur area of Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district.
Police said that upon receiving information about a Naxalite weapon dump in the vicinity of Govarmunda village, the team immediately secured the area and initiated a search operation, during which the arms and explosives were found hidden beneath a culvert.
The items recovered from the Naxalite dump included a live improvised explosive device (IED) weighing around 2.5 kilograms, which had inside a tiffin box.
The IED was later defused by a team from the bomb disposal squad, thereby averting a potential major incident. According to the police, a high-ranking Naxalite Jayram, alias Chalpati, who had a reward of Rs 1 crore on his head, and Central Committee member Balkrishna were killed in an encounter with the police in this same area earlier this year.
Karan Uike, Additional Superintendent of Police, Gariaband, said that four under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) shells, and Cordex wires were found at the site apart from various daily-use items. The UBGL shells were also destroyed by the bomb disposal squad on the spot.
Police suspect that the Naxalites had stored the arms and explosives for targeting security personnel.
Also Read: