ETV Bharat / state

Security Forces Unearth 3.84 Kg Gold, Rs 24 Lakh Cash Hidden By Maoists In Bijapur

Bijapur: Dealing a significant blow to the financial network of Maoists, security forces have unearthed 3.84 kg of gold worth over Rs 4.29 crore and cash worth over Rs 24 lakh from an underground hideout in the forests of Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Saturday.

Following specific intelligence inputs on November 27 about a Maoist dump of valuables and other materials concealed near the Indravati River under the jurisdiction of Bhairamgarh police station, a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bhairamgarh Police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDS) conducted the operation.

Bijapur Superintendent of Police Umesh Prasad Gupta and Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) Ravindra Kumar Meena were also part of it.

Considering the Maoists' history of planting improvised explosive devices in the region, the BDS team first undertook demining and sanitisation procedures before the detailed search.

"The operation led to the discovery of a steel container buried beneath the ground containing a large quantity of gold and cash. A subsequent count led to 33 gold bars weighing 10 tolas each, equivalent to approximately 3.84 kilograms and estimated to be worth around Rs 4.29 crore," Gupta said.