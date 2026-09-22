ETV Bharat / state

Security Forces Step Up Anti-Maoist Operation In Chhattisgarh; Make Large Recovery Of Arms, Ammunition

Bijapur: Security forces have stepped up operations against Maoists making recovery of a large quantity of arms and ammunition this month in the Chhattisgarh forests.

In the operation conducted in the forest near the hills of Lanka village under the Bedre police station limits, security forces discovered a Maoist dump from which a large quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered.

Security forces are conducting continuous search and de-mining operations in the area and discovered the underground dump while inspecting a suspicious location in the forest.

"Continuous search and de-mining operations are being carried out in Bijapur. As part of this effort, weapons and ammunition have been recovered. Weapons and other materials were also seized during operations on various dates in September," said Siddharth Singh Chauhan, DSP (OPS).

The recoveries made were one each SLR/LMG rifle, INSAS rifle and .315 bore gun, two BGL launchers, 17 BGL shells, one Chinese hand grenade, 49 live SLR rounds, 15 rounds of .315 bore ammunition, 15 BGL cartridges, four SLR magazines and one .315 bore magazine, along with other materials and equipment.

Police said that the efforts remain underway to identify the individuals linked to the seizure case. Search operations by security forces continued in September and several dumps were discovered in Bijapur district.