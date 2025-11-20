ETV Bharat / state

Security Forces Seize 10 Kg IED In Bijapur

Bijapur: In the aftermath of top Maoist leader Hidma's death in an encounter, security forces on Thursday foiled a major nefarious plot by seizing 10 kg of IED under the Bhairamgarh police station area of the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

Sharing the information, ASP Chandrakant Govarna said, "On Wednesday, a police team from Bhairamgarh police station and a bomb detection squad from Bijapur carried out a search operation. While approaching the Chihka and Uspari road, they spotted an electric wire. The area was immediately cordoned off for an intensive search operation, which yielded 10 kg of explosive planted underground. The bomb squad immediately defused it, foiling a major plot."