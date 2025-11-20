ETV Bharat / state

Security Forces Seize 10 Kg IED In Bijapur

ASP Chandrakant Govarna said a police team from Bhairamgarh PS and a bomb detection team spotted the explosive while approaching the Chihka and Uspari road.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 20, 2025 at 7:48 PM IST

2 Min Read
Bijapur: In the aftermath of top Maoist leader Hidma's death in an encounter, security forces on Thursday foiled a major nefarious plot by seizing 10 kg of IED under the Bhairamgarh police station area of the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

Sharing the information, ASP Chandrakant Govarna said, "On Wednesday, a police team from Bhairamgarh police station and a bomb detection squad from Bijapur carried out a search operation. While approaching the Chihka and Uspari road, they spotted an electric wire. The area was immediately cordoned off for an intensive search operation, which yielded 10 kg of explosive planted underground. The bomb squad immediately defused it, foiling a major plot."

Govarna added that soldiers will continue carrying out similar search operations in the future, and the villagers have been asked to inform the police if anything suspicious is found in the forest.

Major IED Blasts

  1. October 4: A female Naxalite member was injured in an IED explosion in the Maddeed police station area of Bijapur.
  2. September 29: A large quantity of IEDs was recovered from the Abujmarh region, and five explosives were destroyed.
  3. September 29: A 10 kg IED was recovered in Bijapur.
  4. August 30: A 10-kg IED was recovered between the Gorna and Mankeli areas of Bijapur.
  5. August 18: A soldier was martyred in an IED blast in Bijapur.
  6. August 14: A soldier was injured in an IED blast in Bijapur.
  7. August 5: A villager was injured in an IED blast in Bijapur.
  8. July 20: A minor was injured in a Naxalite IED blast in Bhopalpatnam of Bijapur.
  9. July 14: A planted bomb exploded in the Maddeed police station area of Bijapur, in which four people were injured.
  10. July 2: A villager who went to collect Putu in the forest of Bijapur was hit by a pressure IED.
  11. June 9: An ASP was martyred in an IED blast in Sukma.
  12. May 30: An IED blast in Maddeed National Park in Bijapur injured three villagers.
  13. May 6: CRPF officer injured in IED blast in Bijapur.
  14. April 26: A DRG soldier was injured in an IED blast in Bijapur.
  15. April 21: A CAF soldier was martyred in an IED blast in Bijapur.
  16. April 9: A CRPF soldier was injured in an IED blast in Bijapur.
  17. April 7: One villager was injured in an IED blast at Abujmarh forests.
  18. April 4: One was killed and one was injured in a Naxalite-triggered blast in Narayanpur.

TAGGED:

