ETV Bharat / state

Three Senior Naxal Leaders Surrender In West Bengal's Bankura, Police Say Now Only Four Others Active In The Region

According to police, only four Naxalites now remain in the region between Palamu to Dalma ( Representational Image/ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: Three more prominent Naxalites have surrendered to the security forces in Bankura district of West Bengal.

According to police, only four Naxalites now remain in the region between Palamu to Dalma. Meanwhile, Asim Mandal, carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, has fled to West Bengal.

Those who surrendered include Regional Committee Member (RCM) Sachin Mardi alias Ramprasad Mardi, who carried a reward of Rs 15 lakh, his wife Meeta alias Naintara, a Zonal Committee Member (ZCM) carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh; and Gauri alias Ballu, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh. Gauri is the wife of Naxalite Madan Mahato.

Inspector General of Police (Operations) Narendra Singh said that two of the three surrendered Naxalites are from Nandigram and West Midnapore in West Bengal, while Sachin Mardi is from Jamshedpur. Sachin Mardi surrendered with an AK-47 rifle.

Following their surrender, Narendra Singh claimed that only two prominent Naxalites remain in the Dalma-Jamshedpur area. These include Mangal Singh Sardar and his wife Manti.

“Police are continuing their search for them. They have received information that Asim Mandal has fled to West Bengal,” he said.

Sources disclosed that Asim Mandal is negotiating surrender, pleading with Bengal Police.

About 15 days ago, police officers went from village to village and pasted posters of the wanted Naxalites. The villagers were urged to provide information about them. The impact of this campaign was that the police started receiving information about Naxalites from the local residents. The security agencies reached out to the Naxalites, and ultimately, three senior cadres surrendered.

In the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) situational review meeting chaired by the Director (Intelligence Bureau) held on September 2, 2026, it was disclosed that six major hotspots have been cleared of Maoists. These include Gumla-Lohardaga-Latehar tri-junction, Budha Pahar area, Khunti-Seraikela-Chaibasa tri-junction, Koleswari area, Parasnath-Lugu-Jhumra area and Porahat-Kolhan-Saranda area.