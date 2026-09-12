Three Senior Naxal Leaders Surrender In West Bengal's Bankura, Police Say Now Only Four Others Active In The Region
Two of the three surrendered Naxalites are from Nandigram and West Midnapore in West Bengal while the third is from Jamshedpur.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
Ranchi: Three more prominent Naxalites have surrendered to the security forces in Bankura district of West Bengal.
According to police, only four Naxalites now remain in the region between Palamu to Dalma. Meanwhile, Asim Mandal, carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, has fled to West Bengal.
Those who surrendered include Regional Committee Member (RCM) Sachin Mardi alias Ramprasad Mardi, who carried a reward of Rs 15 lakh, his wife Meeta alias Naintara, a Zonal Committee Member (ZCM) carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh; and Gauri alias Ballu, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh. Gauri is the wife of Naxalite Madan Mahato.
Inspector General of Police (Operations) Narendra Singh said that two of the three surrendered Naxalites are from Nandigram and West Midnapore in West Bengal, while Sachin Mardi is from Jamshedpur. Sachin Mardi surrendered with an AK-47 rifle.
Following their surrender, Narendra Singh claimed that only two prominent Naxalites remain in the Dalma-Jamshedpur area. These include Mangal Singh Sardar and his wife Manti.
“Police are continuing their search for them. They have received information that Asim Mandal has fled to West Bengal,” he said.
Sources disclosed that Asim Mandal is negotiating surrender, pleading with Bengal Police.
About 15 days ago, police officers went from village to village and pasted posters of the wanted Naxalites. The villagers were urged to provide information about them. The impact of this campaign was that the police started receiving information about Naxalites from the local residents. The security agencies reached out to the Naxalites, and ultimately, three senior cadres surrendered.
In the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) situational review meeting chaired by the Director (Intelligence Bureau) held on September 2, 2026, it was disclosed that six major hotspots have been cleared of Maoists. These include Gumla-Lohardaga-Latehar tri-junction, Budha Pahar area, Khunti-Seraikela-Chaibasa tri-junction, Koleswari area, Parasnath-Lugu-Jhumra area and Porahat-Kolhan-Saranda area.
It was also stated that the security agencies are now particularly focused on Jargram, Purulia and Dalma areas.
The review report detailed the status of remaining armed cadres in Jharkhand and surrounding areas. It said that five armed cadres are still active. Among them, Asim Mandal is the most prominent. The report listed his activity areas as Dalma Jungle-Jadgram and the East Singhbhum-West Bengal border. But he is learnt to have fled to Bengal now.
Sources said that the IB has also been provided with information about several Naxalites active in Palamu. These include Raju Bhuiyan, Nitesh Yadav and Manohar Ganjhu. The report lists a reward of Rs 5 lakh for Raju Bhuiyan, Rs 10 lakh on Manohar Ganjhu and Rs 15 lakh on Nitesh Yadav.
Narendra said the Police are now focusing on Mangal Singh Sardar and Manti in the Dalma-Jamshedpur area while Nitesh is the most prominent target in the Palamu range.
According to the IB review report, 16 Naxalites surrendered in Jharkhand in 2025 and 46 in 2026. The report also detailed the surrenders of eight Maoists in Chhattisgarh, two in Telangana and two in West Bengal.
A committee has been formed to oversee the rehabilitation of surrendered Maoists. The Police claim to be monitoring the activities of surrendered Naxalites. It is learnt that the surrendered Communist Party of India (Maoist) cadres are under surveillance at the district level. Of these 151 are out of jail, 86 in open jail and 29 in jail.
The police have also developed an electronic verification system to monitor surrendered cadres. This system records, verifies and tracks each cadre's status in real time.
Meanwhile, efforts are on to integrate former Naxalite cadres into the mainstream. The review report detailed that 100 of them are engaged in farming, 11 in manual labour, and five are working as labourers outside the state. Additionally, one each is involved in the hotel business, as Special Police Inspector (SPO), guard, rickshaw driver, tailor and in the canteen business. Five are engaged in Ranchi Police related work while 24 are engaged in other activities.
The review report stated that 22 Maoists were killed in 2026. The participants in the meeting said that the traditional area of Naxalite activity in Jharkhand has steadily shrunk.
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