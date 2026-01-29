Two Maoists Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
The security forces also recovered two IEDs weighing 20 to 30 kg during an operation in Lankapalli area in the district.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 3:22 PM IST|
Updated : January 29, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
Bijapur: Two Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Bijapur.
Police said, an AK 47, a 9 mm pistol along with ammunition were recovered from the encounter spot. A search operation was launched on Wednesday during which a special team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was sent to a Naxal-affected area. On Thursday, as the DRG team advanced into the forest as part of the operation, the Maoists opened fire on it at around 7 am. The team retaliated resulting in intermittent firing from both sides.
Security forces have cordoned off the area, and additional forces have been sent to the spot to block all possible escape routes for the Maoists. Due to the dense forest and difficult mountainous terrain, the operation is being carried out with utmost caution and strategy.
Bijapur SP Jitendra Yadav stated that the security forces said the operation is on and details on the situation, losses and recoveries will be available after it concludes.
In another development, security forces recovered two powerful IEDs planted by Maoists in Lankapalli area of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur during an operation on Thursday.
A joint team of DRG Bijapur, Ilmidi police station, and the 9th Battalion of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force during a search operation in Ilmidi-Lankapalli area, discovered the IEDs planted by Maoists.
Police said, the team cordoned off the area and launched a thorough search during which two IEDs weighing 20 to 30 kilograms, planted by Maoists in the middle of the road, were recovered. Investigation revealed that the IEDs were planted using a command switch system, intended to target large vehicles. If they had not been defused in time, a major tragedy could not have been ruled out.
🔳 *दिनांक 29/01/2026 को डीआरजी बीजापुर एवं थाना ईलमिड़ी, छसबल 9वी वाहिनी की संयुक्त टीम ईलमिड़ी-लंकापल्ली क्षेत्र में सर्चिंग अभियान पर निकली थी।*— Bijapur Police (@BijapurPolice) January 29, 2026
🔳 *अभियान के दौरान डिमाईनिंग कार्यवाही करते हुए लंकापल्ली कच्ची रोड पर माओवादियों द्वारा लगाया गया 20-30 किलोग्राम के 02 IED बरामद… pic.twitter.com/dzKp2aKyBW
On being informed, a Bomb Disposal Team from Bijapur rushed to the spot and safely destroyed both the IEDs on the spot. During the time, the area was secured and movement of civilians and security forces restricted to prevent any untoward incident.
Security officials stated that it was a major and well-planned conspiracy by the Maoists, which was foiled by the security forces' intelligence, vigilance, and prompt action. The Bijapur police administration has clarified that search and area domination operations will continue to maintain peace and security in the area.
Also Read
Naxal 'Strategist' Anal Da Among 15 Gunned Down In Jharkhand Encounter