Two Maoists Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: Two Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Bijapur.

Police said, an AK 47, a 9 mm pistol along with ammunition were recovered from the encounter spot. A search operation was launched on Wednesday during which a special team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was sent to a Naxal-affected area. On Thursday, as the DRG team advanced into the forest as part of the operation, the Maoists opened fire on it at around 7 am. The team retaliated resulting in intermittent firing from both sides.

Security forces have cordoned off the area, and additional forces have been sent to the spot to block all possible escape routes for the Maoists. Due to the dense forest and difficult mountainous terrain, the operation is being carried out with utmost caution and strategy.

Bijapur SP Jitendra Yadav stated that the security forces said the operation is on and details on the situation, losses and recoveries will be available after it concludes.