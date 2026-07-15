ETV Bharat / state

Security Forces Recover Weapons, Explosives From Maoist Dump Along Kanker-Narayanpur Border

Kanker: Security forces have recovered a cache of weapons, explosives and a large quantity of Maoist-related material from a hidden insurgent dump in the forested and hilly region along the Kanker-Narayanpur border. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) safely defused and destroyed a tiffin IED, pipe bombs and BGL shells at the site.

According to Kanker Superintendent of Police Nikhil Rakhecha, joint anti-Maoist operations are being carried out continuously in the insurgency-affected border areas of the district.

As part of the ongoing operation, a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Border Security Force (BSF) and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) on Wednesday discovered a Maoist dump while conducting a search in the forested hills between Hetarkasa, Pallahur and Japmarka villages under the Koilibeda police station limits.