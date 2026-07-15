Security Forces Recover Weapons, Explosives From Maoist Dump Along Kanker-Narayanpur Border
The recovered explosives were neutralised and destroyed on the spot by the BDS team to eliminate any security risk.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
Kanker: Security forces have recovered a cache of weapons, explosives and a large quantity of Maoist-related material from a hidden insurgent dump in the forested and hilly region along the Kanker-Narayanpur border. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) safely defused and destroyed a tiffin IED, pipe bombs and BGL shells at the site.
According to Kanker Superintendent of Police Nikhil Rakhecha, joint anti-Maoist operations are being carried out continuously in the insurgency-affected border areas of the district.
As part of the ongoing operation, a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Border Security Force (BSF) and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) on Wednesday discovered a Maoist dump while conducting a search in the forested hills between Hetarkasa, Pallahur and Japmarka villages under the Koilibeda police station limits.
During the search, security personnel recovered a .303 rifle magazine, a BGL launcher, four rounds of .303 rifle ammunition, 30 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, four rounds of SLR ammunition, 10 BGL shells, a tiffin IED weighing around three kilograms, two pipe bombs and other Maoist materials.
The recovered explosives were neutralised and destroyed on the spot by the BDS team to eliminate any security risk. The joint operation was led by officials of the BSF, DRG and Koilibeda Police. Police said coordinated search operations by the DRG, BSF and other security forces will continue in Maoist-affected border regions to maintain peace and strengthen security.
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