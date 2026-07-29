ETV Bharat / state

Security Forces Recover Four Tiffin IEDs In Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Kanker: Security forces on Wednesday claimed to have achieved a major success in Chhattisgarh by recovering four tiffin IEDs during an anti-Naxal operation in a forest area in Kanker district.

It is understood that the explosives were recovered from the forest and hilly terrain between Khadkagaon and Nilegondi villages, falling under the jurisdiction of the Kotwali police station.

Superintendent of Police Nikhil Rakhecha stated that on Wednesday, a joint team comprising the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) set out for a search operation in the forests of Khadkagaon-Nilegondi, located near the Amabeda and Kanker police station boundaries.