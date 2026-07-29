Security Forces Recover Four Tiffin IEDs In Chhattisgarh's Kanker
The explosives were recovered by a joint security forces team of the DRG and bomb squad in the hilly terrain between Khadkagaon and Nilegondi villages.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
Kanker: Security forces on Wednesday claimed to have achieved a major success in Chhattisgarh by recovering four tiffin IEDs during an anti-Naxal operation in a forest area in Kanker district.
It is understood that the explosives were recovered from the forest and hilly terrain between Khadkagaon and Nilegondi villages, falling under the jurisdiction of the Kotwali police station.
Superintendent of Police Nikhil Rakhecha stated that on Wednesday, a joint team comprising the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) set out for a search operation in the forests of Khadkagaon-Nilegondi, located near the Amabeda and Kanker police station boundaries.
“During the operation, the team discovered hidden tiffin IEDs—one weighing 5 kg and three weighing 3 kg each—bringing the total number of recovered explosives to four,” he said.
Rakhecha said that the Bomb Disposal Squad destroyed the recovered explosives on-site through controlled detonation, exercising extreme caution. Timely action ensured the safety of security forces and villagers, effectively foiling a major plot by the Naxals, he said.
The joint operation saw the DRG team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Shailendra Bhaskar and the BDS team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Govardhan Korram. Kanker Police stated that joint search operations will continue in Naxal-affected border areas to maintain peace, security, and law and order in the region.