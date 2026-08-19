Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Recover Explosives From Suspected Naxal Dump In Sukma
The suspected dump was found in a forest area around 300 metres from Ittalanka village under the Chintalnar police station limits.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 10:09 PM IST
Sukma: Security forces recovered a large cache of explosives and other materials allegedly stored by Naxalites during a search operation in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.
The suspected dump was found in a forest area around 300 metres from Ittalanka village under the Chintalnar police station limits. The recovery came amid continued search and area-domination operations by the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to eliminate Naxalism from the Bastar region. The joint operation was lauched on August 18 after receiving information about Naxal materials being hidden in the forest.
Sukma Superintendent of Police Mayank Gurjar, CRPF 150th Battalion officer Rakesh Chandra Shukla and Additional Superintendent of Police (Naxal Operations) Rohit Shah were present during the planning of the operation.
After a suspicious bag was located, a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team was called in to examine it in accordance with safety protocols. The search led to the recovery of 25 gelatin sticks, two electric detonators, 16 BGL heads, 25 detonator cases, Cordtex wire, a BGL plunger, flexible wire, and a battery connector, among other materials.
The police seized the recovered items and initiated further legal proceedings. “The security forces recovered a large quantity of explosive material dumped by Naxalites during a search operation in the Ittalanka forest. The recovery included 25 gelatin sticks and electric detonators, among other materials. With the assistance of the BDS team, the material was safely recovered. Our operation against Naxalites is continuing, and searches are being conducted regularly to locate such material hidden in the forests,” said Sukma SP Mayank Gurjar.
As part of anti-Naxal operations in Sukma, security forces have been conducting area-domination and Counter-Assault Search Operations (CASO) in forest areas. The operations are aimed at increasing the forces' presence in areas where Naxalites have previously concealed dumps and other resources.
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