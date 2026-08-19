ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Recover Explosives From Suspected Naxal Dump In Sukma

Sukma: Security forces recovered a large cache of explosives and other materials allegedly stored by Naxalites during a search operation in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

The suspected dump was found in a forest area around 300 metres from Ittalanka village under the Chintalnar police station limits. The recovery came amid continued search and area-domination operations by the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to eliminate Naxalism from the Bastar region. The joint operation was lauched on August 18 after receiving information about Naxal materials being hidden in the forest.

Sukma Superintendent of Police Mayank Gurjar, CRPF 150th Battalion officer Rakesh Chandra Shukla and Additional Superintendent of Police (Naxal Operations) Rohit Shah were present during the planning of the operation.