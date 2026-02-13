ETV Bharat / state

Security Forces Recover Explosives, Defuse 14 IEDs in Anti-Naxal Operation in Bijapur

Bijapur: Under an intensified anti-Naxal operation in Bijapur district, the security forces have recovered a large cache of explosive materials and defused 14 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), officials informed on Friday.

The joint operation was conducted by personnel from the 196th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the CoBRA 204 Battalion in the Tadpala Hills area under Usur police station limits today.

The operation followed intensive search and area domination exercises, where the security forces recovered materials hidden underground at two separate locations. Officials suspect that Maoists were planning a something big based on the quantity and nature of the items seized.

Materials Recovered