Security Forces Recover Explosives, Defuse 14 IEDs in Anti-Naxal Operation in Bijapur
The joint operation was conducted by personnel from the 196th Battalion of the CRPF and the CoBRA 204 Battalion.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 11:46 PM IST
Bijapur: Under an intensified anti-Naxal operation in Bijapur district, the security forces have recovered a large cache of explosive materials and defused 14 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), officials informed on Friday.
The joint operation was conducted by personnel from the 196th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the CoBRA 204 Battalion in the Tadpala Hills area under Usur police station limits today.
The operation followed intensive search and area domination exercises, where the security forces recovered materials hidden underground at two separate locations. Officials suspect that Maoists were planning a something big based on the quantity and nature of the items seized.
Materials Recovered
The recovered items included:
- 13 detonators
- 11 kg of gunpowder
- Plastic, steel, and iron drums
- Maoist uniforms, shoes, and caps
- Rope, USB cables, and a solar plate
- Maoist literature
Under the demining operation, the securi9ty personnel detected and safely neutralised 13 pressure switch-based IEDs concealed in beer bottles, and one directional IED prepared inside an iron pipe. Officials confirmed that all the explosives were defused on-site following safety protocols.
Additionally, a Maoist memorial constructed in the Tekmetla Kunjampara area was also demolished.
The administration stated that continued operations of this nature would strengthen peace and security in Naxal-affected areas and expedite development initiatives.
