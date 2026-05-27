ETV Bharat / state

Security Forces Recover Arms, Explosives In Manipur; Several Militant Cadres Arrested

Imphal: Security forces and Manipur Police carried out a series of coordinated operations across multiple districts of Manipur and recovered a large cache of arms, explosives, and communication devices. Several active cadres linked to insurgent outfits have also been arrested, officials said on Monday.

According to police sources, a search operation was conducted in the forest area of Hengkot village under Churachandpur police station on May 26.

Items seized during the operation included an MK-II rifle, an AK-47 rifle with magazines, a .303 rifle, 12-bore rifles, country-made weapons, SBML and SBBL guns, live cartridges, five improvised explosive devices (IEDs), wireless handsets, a country-made launcher, camouflage gear and other tactical equipment.

In another operation under Litan police station in Ukhrul district, security personnel destroyed three illegal bunkers located at Patleijang village and Roudei (T.M. Kasom) village. Forces also recovered an IED weighing around 5 kg, pompi guns, BAOFENG radio sets, live ammunition and several empty cartridge cases.

Security forces also stepped-up action against underground organisations across the state. Two active cadres linked to different militant outfits were arrested from the Mayai Keithel near Forest Gate area under Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district. Police identified them as Changubam Nganba Meitei alias Meiraba alias Thouba (21), allegedly linked to RPF/PLA, and a juvenile associated with NRFM.