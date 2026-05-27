Security Forces Recover Arms, Explosives In Manipur; Several Militant Cadres Arrested
Police said, a search operation was conducted in the forest area of Hengkot village under Churachandpur police station on May 26, reports Pranab Kumar Das.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST
Imphal: Security forces and Manipur Police carried out a series of coordinated operations across multiple districts of Manipur and recovered a large cache of arms, explosives, and communication devices. Several active cadres linked to insurgent outfits have also been arrested, officials said on Monday.
According to police sources, a search operation was conducted in the forest area of Hengkot village under Churachandpur police station on May 26.
Items seized during the operation included an MK-II rifle, an AK-47 rifle with magazines, a .303 rifle, 12-bore rifles, country-made weapons, SBML and SBBL guns, live cartridges, five improvised explosive devices (IEDs), wireless handsets, a country-made launcher, camouflage gear and other tactical equipment.
In another operation under Litan police station in Ukhrul district, security personnel destroyed three illegal bunkers located at Patleijang village and Roudei (T.M. Kasom) village. Forces also recovered an IED weighing around 5 kg, pompi guns, BAOFENG radio sets, live ammunition and several empty cartridge cases.
Security forces also stepped-up action against underground organisations across the state. Two active cadres linked to different militant outfits were arrested from the Mayai Keithel near Forest Gate area under Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district. Police identified them as Changubam Nganba Meitei alias Meiraba alias Thouba (21), allegedly linked to RPF/PLA, and a juvenile associated with NRFM.
In a separate operation, security personnel arrested a self-styled captain of RPF/PLA, Ayekpam Dharmendra Singh alias Dhamen alias Thawanthaba alias Kunjo alias Brojen alias Thawailakpa (48), from the Irilbung police station area. A mobile phone and Aadhaar card were seized from his possession.
Another active cadre of PLA, identified as Waikhom Shanta Singh alias Torbot (32), was arrested from Nongada Kameng area under Lamlai police station in Imphal East district.
Meanwhile, a PREPAK cadre, identified as Thingujam Gulapi Singh (45), was arrested from Kakwa Lilando Lampak area under Singjamei police station in Imphal West district. Security personnel recovered a mobile phone, Aadhaar card and a Hero Pleasure scooter from him.
Officials said security forces continue search operations and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable areas of Manipur to maintain law and order.
To ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities, 365 vehicles carrying essential goods along National Highway-37 were escorted under strict security arrangements. Security was also strengthened across the state with 114 nakas and checkpoints set up in various hill and valley districts as part of enhanced surveillance measures.
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