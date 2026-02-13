Security Forces Foil Two Naxalite Plots In Chhattisgarh In A Day, Two IEDs Destroyed
Reviewing the security situation and development works in Chhattisgarh earlier this week, Home Minister Amit Shah said Naxalism would be completely eradicated before March 31.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
Raipur: Amid ongoing intensified anti-Maoist operations, security forces on Thursday foiled a major Naxal conspiracy by recovering huge cache of explosives in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The powerful explosives, planted to target security personnel, were subsequently destroyed, officials said.
During combing operations in Bijapur, security personnel detected and destroyed a heavily planted IED in time, preventing possible loss of lives.
As per officials, a joint team of CRPF's 196th and 170th battalions launched combing operations on Thursday, during which they stumbled upon a heavy 30 kg IED. After recovering the IED, the security personnel immediately informed the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team, who reached the spot and destroyed the explosive with caution.
"The forces recovered a 30 KG IED (improvised explosive device) about three kilometres from Muradanda camp on the Awapalli-Muradanda road. It was subsequently destroyed by the bomb squad," said an official.
Similarly, in the FOB Doditumnaar area under Gangaloor police station, the forces foiled another Maoist conspiracy. During demining, the CRPF's 153rd battalion detected a five KG pressure IED and destroyed it on the spot, thwarting two major Maoist conspiracies in a single day.
Meanwhile in Kutru area, CoBRA 210 battalion carried out an operation to demolish a memorial built by Maoists on the banks of Indravati river. This memorial had been built in memory of dreaded Maoist commander CCM Basavaraju, who was gunned down in 2025. Apart from this, the CRPF's 222nd battalion team also succeeded in destroying Maoist memorials in the forests of Todka-Korcholi and Peddakorma.
Earlier this week, while reviewing the security situation and development works in Chhattisgarh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the combined strategy of the Centre and Chhattisgarh government, along with infrastructure development, continued action against Naxal funding networks, and the surrender policy have delivered positive results. Expressing confidence, the Home Minister said Naxalism would be completely eradicated before March 31, 2026.
