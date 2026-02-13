ETV Bharat / state

Security Forces Foil Two Naxalite Plots In Chhattisgarh In A Day, Two IEDs Destroyed

Security Forces Foil Two Naxalite Plots In Chhattisgarh In A Day, Two IEDs Destroyed ( ETV Bharat )

Raipur: Amid ongoing intensified anti-Maoist operations, security forces on Thursday foiled a major Naxal conspiracy by recovering huge cache of explosives in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The powerful explosives, planted to target security personnel, were subsequently destroyed, officials said.

During combing operations in Bijapur, security personnel detected and destroyed a heavily planted IED in time, preventing possible loss of lives.

As per officials, a joint team of CRPF's 196th and 170th battalions launched combing operations on Thursday, during which they stumbled upon a heavy 30 kg IED. After recovering the IED, the security personnel immediately informed the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team, who reached the spot and destroyed the explosive with caution.

"The forces recovered a 30 KG IED (improvised explosive device) about three kilometres from Muradanda camp on the Awapalli-Muradanda road. It was subsequently destroyed by the bomb squad," said an official.