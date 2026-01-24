ETV Bharat / state

Security Forces Foil Maoist Plot In Naxal-Hit Bijapur, Recover 16 Pressure IEDs And 100 Kg Explosives

Bijapur: Security forces achieved a major success in Maoist-affected Bijapur district after foiling a potentially deadly plot during a search operation in a forest area between Bandepada and Neelamargu. As many as 16 pressure-triggered improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Maoists were recovered, averting a major incident.

The explosives were concealed by Maoists in the Madded police station area. During the search operation, security personnel detected and recovered all 16 IEDs from a single location. In addition, a Maoist dump buried underground in the forest yielded around 100 kilograms of gelatin sticks along with a large quantity of other explosive materials.

Apart from explosives, security forces also seized Maoist-related items, including black uniforms, gunpowder, walkie-talkie chargers, batteries, Maoist literature, and other materials. Officials said the recovery points to preparations for a major attack in the region.