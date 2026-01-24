Security Forces Foil Maoist Plot In Naxal-Hit Bijapur, Recover 16 Pressure IEDs And 100 Kg Explosives
During the search operation, security personnel detected and recovered all 16 IEDs from a single location.
Bijapur: Security forces achieved a major success in Maoist-affected Bijapur district after foiling a potentially deadly plot during a search operation in a forest area between Bandepada and Neelamargu. As many as 16 pressure-triggered improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Maoists were recovered, averting a major incident.
The explosives were concealed by Maoists in the Madded police station area. During the search operation, security personnel detected and recovered all 16 IEDs from a single location. In addition, a Maoist dump buried underground in the forest yielded around 100 kilograms of gelatin sticks along with a large quantity of other explosive materials.
Apart from explosives, security forces also seized Maoist-related items, including black uniforms, gunpowder, walkie-talkie chargers, batteries, Maoist literature, and other materials. Officials said the recovery points to preparations for a major attack in the region.
Police officials in Bijapur said the Maoists were planning to carry out a large-scale attack in the area. “The recovery of such a huge cache of explosives indicates their intent to cause massive damage. However, timely action by the security forces has completely foiled their plans,” an official said.
Security forces have intensified anti-Maoist operations across Bijapur district. As part of the ongoing campaign, teams from Madded police and the CRPF carried out the joint search operation that led to the recovery. Further combing and search operations are underway in nearby forest areas to rule out the presence of additional explosives or Maoist hideouts.
Officials reiterated that strict vigilance will continue to ensure the safety of security personnel and civilians in the region.
