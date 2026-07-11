ETV Bharat / state

Security Forces Foil Arson Bid, Fresh Communal Violence In Manipur

Women participate in a sit-in protest demanding the immediate release of Arambai Tenggol members arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at Kwakeithel Bazar, in Imphal West. ( ANI photo )

Tezpur: Security forces on Saturday prevented a potentially serious communal clash after intercepting a mob of around 600 Kuki people attempting to march towards a Meitei locality in Manipur.

Authorities also foiled an attempt by miscreants to torch abandoned houses, while police launched an investigation into both incidents. According to Manipur Police, security personnel intervened swiftly and prevented the crowd from reaching the locality, averting what could have escalated into a major confrontation.

In a post on X, the police said that a mob of approximately 600 individuals attempted to advance towards Kanto Sabal, and security forces intervened promptly and prevented a potential communal clash.

Sources said groups from other communities also attempted to move towards the area but were stopped by security personnel, who maintained a heavy presence to prevent any escalation. In a separate incident, miscreants allegedly tried to set fire to abandoned houses. However, security forces acted quickly, foiling the arson attempt and preventing damage to property.

Police have registered a case in connection with the incidents, and investigations are underway to identify those responsible. Authorities said legal action would be taken against all those found involved. Officials reiterated that security forces remain committed to maintaining law and order and preserving communal harmony across the state.