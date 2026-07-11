Security Forces Foil Arson Bid, Fresh Communal Violence In Manipur
Mob attempting to advance towards Kanto Sabal intercepted; arson bid foiled as police register case and step up security
Published : July 11, 2026 at 9:18 PM IST
Tezpur: Security forces on Saturday prevented a potentially serious communal clash after intercepting a mob of around 600 Kuki people attempting to march towards a Meitei locality in Manipur.
Authorities also foiled an attempt by miscreants to torch abandoned houses, while police launched an investigation into both incidents. According to Manipur Police, security personnel intervened swiftly and prevented the crowd from reaching the locality, averting what could have escalated into a major confrontation.
In a post on X, the police said that a mob of approximately 600 individuals attempted to advance towards Kanto Sabal, and security forces intervened promptly and prevented a potential communal clash.
Sources said groups from other communities also attempted to move towards the area but were stopped by security personnel, who maintained a heavy presence to prevent any escalation. In a separate incident, miscreants allegedly tried to set fire to abandoned houses. However, security forces acted quickly, foiling the arson attempt and preventing damage to property.
Police have registered a case in connection with the incidents, and investigations are underway to identify those responsible. Authorities said legal action would be taken against all those found involved. Officials reiterated that security forces remain committed to maintaining law and order and preserving communal harmony across the state.
The latest incident comes after nearly three to four months without reported violence between Meitei and Kuki groups. During this period, tensions had largely centred on clashes involving Kuki and Naga groups. Meanwhile, authorities said the government was taking all necessary steps to ensure justice in the Leilon Vaiphei case, in which six Naga men were killed after being abducted.
Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh said the families of the victims have identified five persons allegedly involved in the killings, and two suspects have already been arrested.
The violence is linked to events that began on May 13, when unidentified gunmen killed three church leaders from the Thadou community in Kangpokpi district. Later that day, 48 people—28 Kukis and 20 Nagas—were abducted from different parts of the state. Of the 20 Naga victims, 18 were taken from Leilon Vaiphei village.
A day later, the mutilated bodies of the six missing Naga victims were recovered from Kangpokpi district following an extensive search operation involving personnel from the Manipur Police, CRPF and Assam Rifles.
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