Security Forces Focus On Saranda Forests To Target Top Maoist Leaders
Intelligence inputs say Misirbesra Elias Sunirmal, the only active Politburo member of the Maoist party, and senior Maoist leader Pasunuri Narahari have taken shelter there.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 1:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: As 'Operation Kagar' has entered its last leg, security forces have shifted focus to new Maoist strongholds. After largely bringing Maoist activities under control in Abujmarh National Park, Karreguttalu, and other parts of the Dandakaranya forest through intensive combing operations, forces have now turned their attention to the Saranda forests.
Known for tall sal trees, the Saranda forests lie on the borders of West Singhbhum, East Singhbhum, and Saraikela districts of Jharkhand. Spread across nearly 850 square kilometres, the region has more than 700 hills and terrain similar to Karreguttalu, making it a difficult but strategic zone for operations.
Intelligence Inputs on Senior Maoist Leaders
As per intelligence inputs, security forces believe that Misirbesra Elias Sunirmal, currently the only active Politburo member of the Maoist party, and Pasunuri Narahari, a senior Maoist leader from Telangana, have taken shelter in the Saranda forests along with their cadres. Acting on this information, forces have begun infiltrating the forest area, expanding combing operations primarily through ground movement rather than aerial surveillance.
Deadly Encounter
The renewed focus on Saranda follows a major encounter that took place about a month ago in the same region. In that operation, 15 Maoists, including central committee member Pathiram Manji aka Analda, were killed. Security agencies believe that after the encounter, Misirbesra, Pasunuri Narahari, and their cadres moved deeper into denser parts of the forest to evade forces.
Ongoing Operations in Karreguttalu
Meanwhile, security forces continue with their operations in Karreguttalu as well. After conducting extensive raids last year under Operation Black Forest, forces are currently carrying out combing activities under Operation KGH-2.
As part of this drive, special priority is being given to detecting and neutralising landmines planted by Maoists. So far, security personnel have successfully detected and removed 89 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from the Karreguttalu region, significantly reducing threats to troop movement and civilian safety.
