Security Forces Focus On Saranda Forests To Target Top Maoist Leaders

Hyderabad: As 'Operation Kagar' has entered its last leg, security forces have shifted focus to new Maoist strongholds. After largely bringing Maoist activities under control in Abujmarh National Park, Karreguttalu, and other parts of the Dandakaranya forest through intensive combing operations, forces have now turned their attention to the Saranda forests.

Known for tall sal trees, the Saranda forests lie on the borders of West Singhbhum, East Singhbhum, and Saraikela districts of Jharkhand. Spread across nearly 850 square kilometres, the region has more than 700 hills and terrain similar to Karreguttalu, making it a difficult but strategic zone for operations.

Intelligence Inputs on Senior Maoist Leaders

As per intelligence inputs, security forces believe that Misirbesra Elias Sunirmal, currently the only active Politburo member of the Maoist party, and Pasunuri Narahari, a senior Maoist leader from Telangana, have taken shelter in the Saranda forests along with their cadres. Acting on this information, forces have begun infiltrating the forest area, expanding combing operations primarily through ground movement rather than aerial surveillance.