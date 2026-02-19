Security Forces Destroy 44 Maoist Monuments In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli
The campaign is part of the offensive to eliminate the ultras by March 31, a deadline set by union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 12:48 PM IST
Nagpur: Security forces have destroyed 44 Maoist monuments in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli as part of the ongoing offensive against the ultras, a top police official said on Thursday. Around 800 personnel from 18 teams of C-60, CRPF and District Police Force carried out the operation.
Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police, Neeloptpal said that police is "committed to destroying the last symbol of Maoist terror in Gadchiroli district."
"These structures were constructed by Maoists to create terror in the minds of the people living here and to show their presence," the SP said of the demolished monuments. Gadchiroli has traditionally been a bastion of Maoists posing a challenge for the security forces.
In view of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's declaration of the March 31 deadline to eradicate Naxalism, security forces have launched an offensive against the ultras in the stronghold regions of Gadchiroli, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Jharkhand.
There has been an intense and strong campaign being carried out by the Gadchiroli Police Force since the last few months. The demolition of the Maoist monuments is part of the said offensive.
It is understood that a total of 44 monuments were found to have been built by Maoists in 15 posts/sub-posts/pomkens. These include 18 in Etapalli sub-division, 17 in Hedri sub-division, 5 in Bhamragad sub-division, 2 in Jimlagatta sub-division, 1 in Dhanora sub-division and 1 in Pendhari sub-division.
"These are not just physical monuments but are a sign of Maoist violence and terror. This is a message to the villagers to feel safe and secure," said SP Neelotpal.
Read More: