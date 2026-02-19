ETV Bharat / state

Security Forces Destroy 44 Maoist Monuments In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

Nagpur: Security forces have destroyed 44 Maoist monuments in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli as part of the ongoing offensive against the ultras, a top police official said on Thursday. Around 800 personnel from 18 teams of C-60, CRPF and District Police Force carried out the operation.

Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police, Neeloptpal said that police is "committed to destroying the last symbol of Maoist terror in Gadchiroli district."

"These structures were constructed by Maoists to create terror in the minds of the people living here and to show their presence," the SP said of the demolished monuments. Gadchiroli has traditionally been a bastion of Maoists posing a challenge for the security forces.

In view of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's declaration of the March 31 deadline to eradicate Naxalism, security forces have launched an offensive against the ultras in the stronghold regions of Gadchiroli, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Jharkhand.