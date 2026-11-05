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Security Forces Comb Manipur’s Noney District After Gunfight Between Rival Groups Kills 3

Representational image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Imphal: A joint team of Manipur police and Central forces started combing Nungba and Kekru Naga areas of Manipur's Noney district on Thursday, checking the identities of the locals, a day after three insurgents were killed and two others injured in a gunfight between rival militant groups, officials said.

More than 500 personnel of the district police, CRPF, CoBRA and Assam Rifles launched a cordon and search operation around 3.30 am, an official said. The identities of individuals residing in the area were being checked, the official added.

A heavy exchange of fire broke out around 4 am on Wednesday at Taodaijang village in Khoupum area, involving cadres suspected to belong to different Naga militant outfits, including the Zeliangrong United Front (Jenchui) and its rivals, they said. The bodies of the three men were recovered by locals. ZUF (Jenchui) claimed that two of the deceased belonged to the outfit and identified them as M Thaimei and G Kamson.