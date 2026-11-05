Security Forces Comb Manipur’s Noney District After Gunfight Between Rival Groups Kills 3
More than 500 personnel of the district police, CRPF, CoBRA, and Assam Rifles launched a cordon and search operation around 3.30 am.
By PTI
Published : November 5, 2026 at 12:07 PM IST
Imphal: A joint team of Manipur police and Central forces started combing Nungba and Kekru Naga areas of Manipur's Noney district on Thursday, checking the identities of the locals, a day after three insurgents were killed and two others injured in a gunfight between rival militant groups, officials said.
More than 500 personnel of the district police, CRPF, CoBRA and Assam Rifles launched a cordon and search operation around 3.30 am, an official said. The identities of individuals residing in the area were being checked, the official added.
A heavy exchange of fire broke out around 4 am on Wednesday at Taodaijang village in Khoupum area, involving cadres suspected to belong to different Naga militant outfits, including the Zeliangrong United Front (Jenchui) and its rivals, they said.
The bodies of the three men were recovered by locals. ZUF (Jenchui) claimed that two of the deceased belonged to the outfit and identified them as M Thaimei and G Kamson.
The outfit alleged that the gunfight involved the NSCN (IM), ZUF (Kamson faction) and NSCN-K (Niki Sumi). The third deceased was identified as Aihung Khumba, a resident of Pungmon Chingchen village. His affiliation was not immediately known.
Following the incident, locals, led by women, went to the spot in an attempt to prevent further violence between the rival groups. They also used a public address system to appeal to the cadres to stop firing, officials said.
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