Security Forces Bust Naxalite Arms Manufacturing Unit In Chhattisgarh, Seize Cache Of Weapons
Sukma SP Kiran Chavanm said the CRPF's 150th battalion and local police team conducted the operation, and 599 Maoist members have surrendered since January 2024.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 1:37 PM IST
Sukma: In a breakthrough, a weapons manufacturing facility operated by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district was destroyed by security forces along with the seizure of eight rifles and a large cache of materials used in manufacturing firearms and explosives, police said on Monday.
Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Chavan said the operation was conducted by a joint team of the 150th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local police, following intelligence inputs, in the forested hills near Meenagatta village on Sunday.
Chavan termed it a 'major operation', adding that the team recovered eight single-shot rifles, 15 12-bore cartridges, five electric detonators, 30 metres of Cordex wire, 2 kg PEK explosive, 1 kg ammonium nitrate fuel oil (ANFO) explosive, 10 kg ammonium nitrate, eight wireless VHF sets, one welding machine, Maoist uniforms and literature.
As per initial investigations, Naxalites were operating the unit to escalate armed activities in the region, the SP said, adding that the continued vigilance and swift action by the security forces neutralised the illegal arms manufacturing facility, inflicting a severe blow to the Maoists.
"As many as 599 Maoists have surrendered, 460 were arrested, and 71 neutralised in Sukma since January 2024. The Sukma police are fully committed to maintaining peace and security in the Bastar region. Such operations will continue relentlessly to uproot the entire Maoist network from the region," he said.
Chavan appealed to the Naxalites to shun the path of violence and surrender under the "Puna Margem" rehabilitation and reintegration initiative of the state government.
Also Read