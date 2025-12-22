ETV Bharat / state

Security Forces Bust Naxalite Arms Manufacturing Unit In Chhattisgarh, Seize Cache Of Weapons

Sukma: In a breakthrough, a weapons manufacturing facility operated by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district was destroyed by security forces along with the seizure of eight rifles and a large cache of materials used in manufacturing firearms and explosives, police said on Monday.

Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Chavan said the operation was conducted by a joint team of the 150th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local police, following intelligence inputs, in the forested hills near Meenagatta village on Sunday.

Chavan termed it a 'major operation', adding that the team recovered eight single-shot rifles, 15 12-bore cartridges, five electric detonators, 30 metres of Cordex wire, 2 kg PEK explosive, 1 kg ammonium nitrate fuel oil (ANFO) explosive, 10 kg ammonium nitrate, eight wireless VHF sets, one welding machine, Maoist uniforms and literature.