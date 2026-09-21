‘Security First, Then Census’: Meira Paibi Leader Sujata Calls For Stronger Law And Order In Manipur
In an exclusive telephonic conversation with Pranab Kumar Das, Thokckom Sujata Devi speaks about prolonged ethnic conflict, NRC, Census, armed groups and border security.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST
Tezpur: Meira Paibi leader and president of Imagi Meira, Thokckom Sujata Devi, said that the failure to find a lasting solution to the violence that started in Manipur in 2023 has continued to fuel insecurity and mistrust among communities.
Meira Paibi is a prominent women-led civil society movement in Manipur, particularly among the Meitei community. The term Meira Paibi means “torch-bearing women.”
The movement has historically been involved in raising issues related to social welfare, women’s rights, substance abuse, human rights, security and conflict-related concerns in Manipur. Over the years, Meira Paibi groups have also played a visible role in public protests and campaigns concerning peace, law and order, and the rights and concerns of local communities.
Sujata said efforts to raise concerns and advocate for a solution had been made from the beginning, but successive governments failed to bring about a durable resolution. “We had raised our voice from the beginning and tried to advocate for a solution. But the earlier governments could not find a solution. Even after the situation worsened, we hoped that things would come under control, but it did not happen,” she said.
Census Should Be Deferred
Sujata said the situation in Manipur was not conducive to conducting the Census. “We are not against the Census but given the present situation, we have demanded that it should be deferred. Many people have been displaced and are unable to return to their original places. How can the actual population be properly assessed under such circumstances?” she asked.
She said her organisation has been advocating for a process to establish citizenship and identify undocumented residents before a demographic exercise is undertaken. “We are demanding National Register of Citizens (NRC) first and Census afterwards. The issue is not about opposing the Census. It is about identifying citizens and resolving the question of undocumented people before the population is counted,” she said.
Sujata also claimed that concerns regarding alleged illegal immigration and the presence of armed groups had repeatedly been raised by people on the ground. She urged the Centre to take such concerns into consideration.
NRC Alone Can't Solve Crisis
While advocating NRC, Sujata said that the exercise alone would not provide a solution unless the law and order situation was first strengthened.
“Even if NRC is conducted, it will not solve the problem unless the law and order situation strengthens. The first priority should be to establish security and identify the armed groups operating on the ground,” she said.
She also raised concerns over the continued presence of weapons in the conflict-affected areas, including weapons allegedly looted from police stations during the violence. “There are still questions about where these weapons are coming from. The authorities have to investigate this properly and determine who is possessing them and how they are being supplied,” she said.
Sujata said there was a need for greater clarity over the security situation. “One leader says the problem is connected with poppy cultivation and forest areas, while another says it is difficult to conduct operations in the hills. The public needs clarity. We want to know who is responsible and why action is not being taken,” she said.
She also referred to recent operations by central and state security forces and said the authorities must ensure that security operations and subsequent legal proceedings are handled transparently.
Concerns Over India-Myanmar Border
On the India-Myanmar border, Sujata expressed concern over the possibility of unauthorised movement despite restrictions related to the Free Movement Regime.
“Given the continuing conflict in Myanmar, we cannot simply assume that there is no unauthorised movement across the border. Border security and fencing need to be properly monitored,” she said.
She also questioned the effectiveness of portions of the border fencing and called for stronger surveillance along the international boundary.
Sujata said she had raised concerns over the security situation with the authorities on several occasions and had met the Security Adviser multiple times. “I had raised these issues earlier as well. I have met the Security Adviser several times and explained what we were seeing on the ground. But the situation continues,” she said.
She criticised both the Centre and the state government for what she described as inadequate action to restore normalcy. “The government has to think of a solution. If the Centre cannot do something, the state also has responsibilities. People expect both the Centre and the state government to act,” she said.
Security Must Come Before Any Demographic Exercise
Asked about a possible way forward, Sujata said restoring security should be the immediate priority. “The most important thing is to strengthen law and order. Armed groups must be identified and the ground situation must be properly assessed. Without security, neither NRC nor Census alone can provide a solution,” she said.
She also stressed that the concerns of different communities should be heard through constitutional and lawful mechanisms. “Meitei, Naga, Meitei Pangal and sections of the Kuki community have different concerns. The government should listen to the people living on the ground and address their concerns through a constitutional and lawful process,” she said.
Sujata said the prolonged crisis had created deep frustration among people and urged the authorities to take concrete steps towards restoring security and finding a lasting political solution. “Manipur is part of India. The people of Manipur expect the Government of India to listen to what is happening on the ground and take effective steps to restore peace,” she said.
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