ETV Bharat / state

‘Security First, Then Census’: Meira Paibi Leader Sujata Calls For Stronger Law And Order In Manipur

Tezpur: Meira Paibi leader and president of Imagi Meira, Thokckom Sujata Devi, said that the failure to find a lasting solution to the violence that started in Manipur in 2023 has continued to fuel insecurity and mistrust among communities.

Meira Paibi is a prominent women-led civil society movement in Manipur, particularly among the Meitei community. The term Meira Paibi means “torch-bearing women.”

The movement has historically been involved in raising issues related to social welfare, women’s rights, substance abuse, human rights, security and conflict-related concerns in Manipur. Over the years, Meira Paibi groups have also played a visible role in public protests and campaigns concerning peace, law and order, and the rights and concerns of local communities.

Sujata said efforts to raise concerns and advocate for a solution had been made from the beginning, but successive governments failed to bring about a durable resolution. “We had raised our voice from the beginning and tried to advocate for a solution. But the earlier governments could not find a solution. Even after the situation worsened, we hoped that things would come under control, but it did not happen,” she said.

Census Should Be Deferred

Sujata said the situation in Manipur was not conducive to conducting the Census. “We are not against the Census but given the present situation, we have demanded that it should be deferred. Many people have been displaced and are unable to return to their original places. How can the actual population be properly assessed under such circumstances?” she asked.

She said her organisation has been advocating for a process to establish citizenship and identify undocumented residents before a demographic exercise is undertaken. “We are demanding National Register of Citizens (NRC) first and Census afterwards. The issue is not about opposing the Census. It is about identifying citizens and resolving the question of undocumented people before the population is counted,” she said.

Sujata also claimed that concerns regarding alleged illegal immigration and the presence of armed groups had repeatedly been raised by people on the ground. She urged the Centre to take such concerns into consideration.

NRC Alone Can't Solve Crisis

While advocating NRC, Sujata said that the exercise alone would not provide a solution unless the law and order situation was first strengthened.

“Even if NRC is conducted, it will not solve the problem unless the law and order situation strengthens. The first priority should be to establish security and identify the armed groups operating on the ground,” she said.

She also raised concerns over the continued presence of weapons in the conflict-affected areas, including weapons allegedly looted from police stations during the violence. “There are still questions about where these weapons are coming from. The authorities have to investigate this properly and determine who is possessing them and how they are being supplied,” she said.